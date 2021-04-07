Assam Assembly Elections Registered 82.28 % polling in final phase

STAFF REPORTER GUWAHATI:

Assam Election 2021 Voting: The three-phase polling process for the Assam Assembly concluded with the completion of the third and final phase when political fates of 337 candidates were sealed in EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) on Tuesday evening. Of the total 337 candidates, 312 are males and 25 females.

Till the filing of this report, the polling percentage was 82.28, and the percentage will increase after final compilation of reports, informed State Election Department sources. The third-phase polling was held in 40 LACs across 12 districts in Lower Assam including Kamrup (Metro).

Talking to The Sentinel, Chief Electoral Officer, Assam Nitin Khade said, "The third and final phase polling was peaceful. Voters turned up at various polling stations since the morning."

He added, "In a few polling stations, EVMs were replaced. However, polling continued without any issues."

Meanwhile, voters stood in queues in several polling stations since 6 am. The polling was held by observing strict COVID-19 protocols from 7 am to 6 pm. Thermal screening of electors were made before the voters entered the polling stations.

During the third phase polling on Tuesday, election was held across 40 LACs (Legislative Assembly Constituencies) in 12 districts. The districts and the LACs are – South Salmara District: Mankachar and Salmara South; Dhubri District: Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bilasipara West and Bilasipara East; Kokrajhar District: Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar West and Kokrajhar East; Chirang District: Sidli and Bijni; Bongaigaon District: Bongaigaon, Abhayapuri North and Abhayapuri South; Goalpara District: Dudhnoi, Goalpara East, Goalpara West and Jaleswar; Bajali District: Bhabanipur and Patacharkuchi; Barpeta District: Barpeta, Sorbhog, Jania, Baghbar, Sarukhetri and Chenga; Kamrup District: Boko, Chaygaon, Palasbari and Hajo; Kamrup (M) District: Jalukbari, Dispur, Gauhati East and Gauhati West; Nalbari District: Barkhetry and Dharmapur; Baksa District: Tamulpur, Barama and Chapaguri.

This phase of poll has 79,19,641 electors – 40,11,539 males, 39,07,963 females and 139 transgenders. This phase has 99,471 voters who are 80+, 149 model polling stations and 316 all-women polling stations. A total of 45,604 polling officials, 33 general observers, nine police observers, 17 expenditure observers and 986 micro observers monitored the poll process.

While Dispur LAC has the highest number of 4,11,636 electors, Dharmapur LAC has the lowest number of 1,41,592 voters. Gauhati West LAC has the highest number of 15 candidates and Boko LAC has the lowest number of three candidates. Of the total 11,401 polling stations in this phase, live webcast of polling process was done in 5,686 polling stations. The webcasting was monitored by the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi, the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam and the District Election Officers.

Apart from 320 companies of paramilitary forces, a constable and a home guard were on duty in each polling station. Sector and zonal police officers also monitored the polling.

A total of 11,401 EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) were used on Tuesday for the last phase.

Some of the prominent BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) candidates in this phase of poll were Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari, Siddhartha Bhattacharya from Gauhati East, Atul Bora from Dispur, Chandra Mohan Patowary from Dharmapur and Ranjeet Kumar Dass from Patacharkuchi.

The prominent AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) candidates were Phani Bhushan Choudhury from Bongaigaon, Ramendra Narayan Kalita from Gauhati West, Dr Kamala Kanta Kalita from Chaygaon, Bhupen Roy from Abhayapuri North, Jyoti Prasad Das from Boko and Gunindra Nath Das from Barpeta.

Some of the prominent INC (Indian National Congress) candidates were Nandita Das from Boko, Rekibuddin Ahmed from Chaygaon, Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam from Goalpara East, Abdul Rashid Mandal from Goalpara West, Wazed Ali Choudhury from South Salmara and Sherman Ali Ahmed from Baghbar.

Prominent BPF (Bodoland People's Front) candidates were Chandan Brahma from Sidli, Pramila Rani Brahma from Kokrajhar East and Rabiram Narzary from Kokrajhar West.

The major AJP (Asom Jatiya Parishad) candidates were Pabindra Deka from Patacharkuchi, Adip Kumar Phukan from Gauhati East and Dulu Ahmed from Hajo.

Among the main UPPL (United People's Party Liberal) candidates is Lawrence Islary from Kokrajhar East.

The first-phase election in 47 LACs (Legislative Assembly Constituencies) across 12 districts on March 27 witnessed 79.93% turnout while the second-phase election in 39 LACs in 13 districts on April 1 witnessed turnout of 80.96%.

Counting of votes will commence on May 2. The ECI (Election Commission of India) announced the three-phase Assam Assembly election schedule on February 26, 2021.

