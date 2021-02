STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Uttar-Pub Bharat Haridev Sangha (UPBHS) will organize its 44th convention on February 6 and 7. The convention will be held at its head office at Gandhibasti in Guwahati.

Addressing the media, UPBHS president Kanteswar Kalita stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 400 members have been invited to take part in the convention.

