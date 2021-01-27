Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Turns 43, Birthday Wishes Poured In

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma turned 43 years today, January 27 and birthday greetings poured in for the dynamic leader from the political fraternity as well as from well-wishers.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (I/C) and Minister of State, Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and his well-wishers extended their warm wishes to the CM on his special day.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu wished him on Twitter saying, "Wish you a many happy returns of the day dear friend Shri @SangmaConrad Ji, Hon'ble CM of #Meghalaya. I pray to Almighty to bless you with health, wealth and abundant of happiness in your life. May Amazing Meghalaya continue to shine under your able leadership!"

Arunachal Pradesh Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his warm wishes and prayed for his success and long life on CM Sangma's birthday. He wrote on Twitter, " Warm birthday greetings to the young and dynamic CM of Meghalaya @SangmaConrad Ji. I pray for your success and long life to continue to serve the people of Meghalaya with the commitment and dedication you have already displayed."

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wished Meghalaya CM Sangma on Twitter and wrote, " Warm wishes to Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri @SangmaConrad ji on his birthday. May he blessed with happiness, health & long life."

Conrad Sangma is the 12th Chief Minister of Meghalaya.He was also the youngest Finance Minister of the state.





