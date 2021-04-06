Voting for the third phase of Assam Assembly polls today

* Political fates of 43 candidates in Kamrup (M) to be sealed in EVMs



STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As a part of the third phase of the Assembly polls, voting will take place in four constituencies of Kamrup (Metro) on Tuesday where 43 candidates are contesting.

Some of the key candidates who are contesting are —

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP), Romen Ch. Barthakur (Congress) from Jalukbari; Atul Bora (BJP), Manjit Mahanta (Congress), Prince Faizul Haque (AJP) from Dispur; Siddhartha Bhattacharya (BJP), Adip Kumar Phukan (AJP), Ashima Bardoloi (Congress) from Guwahati East; Ramendra Narayan Kalita (AGP), Mira Barthakur Goswami (Congress), and Runa Laila (AJP) from Guwahati West.

Out of the 43 candidates, 18 are contesting as independent candidates.

The number of voters have been increased by 1,36,502 as a whole in the four Assembly constituencies under Kamrup (Metro) in comparison to the last Assembly election-2016.

The total number of voters in this Assembly election increased up to 11,37,376 whereas the total number of voters in 2016 was 10,00,874.

Out of the four Assembly constituencies, Dispur constituency has the highest number of voters totaling 4,06,556 followed by Guwahati West 2,92,131, Guwahati East 2,36,289 and Jalukbari 2,02,400.

Of the total voters 5,69,437 are male, as many as 5,38,006 are female, and 44 voters are from the third gender.

District Election Officer of Kamrup (M) Biswajit Pegu said that a total of 1,707 polling stations have been set up within the four constituencies in the district to conduct polling process. While, there are 297 stations in Jalukbari, Dispur has 607 stations.

In Guwahati East, 340 polling booths have been set up, and in Guwahati West, people can cast their ballot in 450 stations. As many as 37 model polling stations have been set up across the district out of which eight each are in Jalukbari and Dispur, 16 in Guwahati East and five in Guwahati West.

Out of the total booths, 67 have been identified as critical polling booths out of which 26 are in Jalukbari, nine in Dispur, two in Guwahati East, and 30 in Guwahati West.

However, Pegu asserted that, in view of law and order, no polling station is critical.

It is to be noted that, as many as 120 polling stations will be run by women officials.

For the smooth conduct of the polls, 12,000 polling personnel will be present which will include civil and police personnel.

In every polling station location, half section of Central Armed Police Forces will be present. Zonal and sectoral and some other officials will also be present.

1,707 presiding officers, 5,121 polling officials have been deputed for the poll process. Meanwhile, all the polling officials have left for their respective polling stations from Maniram Dewan Trade Centre.

