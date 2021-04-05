Assam Election Phase 3: List of Candidates Contesting in Assembly Poll 2021 Phase 3

Assam Assembly Election Phase 3: Party Candidates Constituency-wise
AC No: 21 | Constituency: Mankachar
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
National People's Party
|
Asom Gana Parishad
|
All India United Democratic Front
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 22 | Constituency: Salmara South
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Indian National Congress
|
Nationalist Congress Party
|
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Rashtriya Ulama Council
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 23 | Constituency: Dhubri
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
All India United Democratic Front
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 24 | Constituency: Gauripur
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
All India United Democratic Front
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Republican Party of India (A)
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 25 | Constituency: Golakganj
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Indian National Congress
|
All India Trinamool Congress
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Rashtriya Ulama Council
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 26 | Constituency: Bilasipara West
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
All India Trinamool Congress
|
All India United Democratic Front
|
National Road Map Party Of India
|
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Raijor Dal
|
Independent
|
AC No: 27 | Constituency: Bilasipara East
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
All India United Democratic Front
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Republican Party of India (A)
|
Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
|
National Road Map Party Of India
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 28 | Constituency: Gossaigaon
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bodoland People's Front
|
National Road Map Party Of India
|
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
United People's Party Liberal
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 29 | Constituency: Kokrajhar West
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bodoland People's Front
|
United People's Party Liberal
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
National Road Map Party Of India
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 30 | Constituency: Kokrajhar East
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bodoland Peoples Front
|
Voters Party International
|
United People's Party Liberal
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 31 | Constituency: Sidli
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bodoland Peoples Front
|
United People's Party Liberal
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 32 | Constituency: Bongaigaon
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Voters Party International
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Indian National Congress
|
National People's Party
|
Asom Gana Parishad
|
Bharatiya Gana Prishad
|
Political Justice Party
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 33 | Constituency: Bijni
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Bodoland Peoples Front
|
Voters Party International
|
United People's Party Liberal
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 34 | Constituency: Abhayapuri North
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Asom Gana Parishad
|
All India Trinamool Congress
|
Indian National Congress
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 35 | Constituency: Abhayapuri South
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Asom Gana Parishad
|
Indian National Congress
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 36 | Constituency: Dudhnai
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Indian National Congress
|
National People's Party
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Voters Party International
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 37 | Constituency: Goalpara East
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Indian National Congress
|
National People's Party
|
Asom Gana Parishad
|
National People's Party
|
All India Trinamool Congress
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
|
All India Minorities Front
|
Republican Party of India (A)
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 38 | Constituency: Goalpara West
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Indian National Congress
|
National People's Party
|
All India Trinamool Congress
|
Asom Gana Parishad
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Voters Party International
|
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 39 | Constituency: Jaleswar
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Indian National Congress
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
All India Trinamool Congress
|
|
All India United Democratic Front
|
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 40 | Constituency: Sorbhog
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
National Road Map Party Of India
|
|
Communist Party Of India (Marxist)
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Republican Party of India (A)
|
Political Justice Party
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 41 | Constituency: Bhabanipur
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
All India United Democratic Front
|
Asom Gana Parishad
|
Republican Party of India (A)
|
Bharatiya Gana Parishad
|
Voters Party International
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 42 | Constituency: Patacharkuchi
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Indian National Congress
|
Republican Party of India (A)
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Independent
|
AC No: 43 | Constituency: Barpeta
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Political Justice Party
|
Rashtriya Ulama Council
|
Asom Gana Parishad
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
The National Road Map Party of India
|
|
Indian National Congress
AC No: 44 | Constituency: Jania
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
All India Trinamool Congress
|
All India United Democratic Front
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
National Road Map Party Of India
|
|
National Republican Congress
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 45 | Constituency: Baghbar
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party
|
Voters Party International
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Indian National Congress
|
Muslim Jatiya Parishad
|
|
Republican Party of India (A)
|
All India United Democratic Front
|
National Road Map Party Of India
|
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Republican Party of India (Athawale)
|
AC No: 46 | Constituency: Sarukhetri
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Republican Party of India (A)
|
Matiar Rahman
|
Muslim Jatiya Parishad
|
|
Indian National Congress
|
National Road Map Party Of India
|
|
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
All India United Democratic Front
|
Janata Party
|
All India Trinamool Congress
|
Asom Gana Parishad
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Independent
|
AC No: 47 | Constituency: Chenga
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Asom Gana Parishad
|
All India Trinamool Congress
|
Voters Party International
|
Indian National Congress
|
National Road Map Party Of India
|
|
Republican Party of India (Athawale)
|
|
Bahujan Maha Party
|
|
All India United Democratic Front
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 48 | Constituency: Boko
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
All India Trinamool Congress
|
Asom Gana Parishad
|
Indian National Congress
AC No: 49 | Constituency: Chaygaon
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Asom Gana Parishad
|
Indian National Congress
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Rashtriya Ulama Council
|
Bharatiya Gana Parishad
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 50 | Constituency: Palasbari
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Indian National Congress
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 51 | Constituency: Jalukbari
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Indian National Congress
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 52 | Constituency: Dispur
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Nationalist Congress Party
|
Indian National Congress
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Bharatiya Gana Parishad
|
Sonamoni Das
|
Lok Jan Shakti Party
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 53 | Constituency: Gauhati East
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Indian National Congress
|
National People's Party
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Republican Party of India (Athawale)
|
|
Bharatiya Gana Parishad
|
All India Forward Bloc
|
Lok Jan Shakti Party
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 54 | Constituency: Gauhati West
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Indian National Congress
|
Asom Gana Parishad
|
Bharatiya Gana Parishad
|
Republican Party of India (Athawale)
|
|
Lok Jan Shakti Party
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Swarna Bharat
|
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 55 | Constituency: Hajo
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Indian National Congress
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
All India Minorities Front
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 58 | Constituency: Tamulpur
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Voters Party International
|
Bharatiya Gana Parishad
|
United People's Party Liberal
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 60 | Constituency: Barkhetri
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
All India United Democratic Front
|
Indian National Congress
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Independent
|
AC No: 61 | Constituency: Dharmapur
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Indian National Congress
|
Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)
|
Assam Jatiya Parishad
|
Independent
|
AC No: 62 | Constituency: Barama
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bodoland People's Front
|
United People's Party Liberal
|
Voters Party International
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
AC No: 63 | Constituency: Chapaguri
|
Photo of the Candidate
|
Name of Candidate
|
Party Name
|
Party Logo
|
Bodoland People's Front
|
United People's Party Liberal
|
Voters Party International
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|
|
Independent
|