Assam Election Phase 3: List of Candidates Contesting in Assembly Poll 2021 Phase 3

Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly Election 2021 will be held on April 06, in which 40 constituencies will decide the fate of the candidates in the fray.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 6:22 PM GMT

Assam Assembly Election Phase 3: Party Candidates Constituency-wise

AC No: 21 | Constituency: Mankachar

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Aminul Islam

National People's Party

Zabed Islam

Asom Gana Parishad

Md. Aminul Islam

All India United Democratic Front

Sayed Hassan Iman

Janata Dal (United)

Shahidur Alam

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)

Zamer Ali

Independent

Monowar Hussain

Independent

Rukunur Zaman

Independent

AC No: 22 | Constituency: Salmara South

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Asadul Islam

Bharatiya Janata Party

Wazed Ali Choudhury

Indian National Congress

Jenat Mollah

Nationalist Congress Party

Abdus Sobur Miah

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)

Taleb Ali

Janata Dal (United)

Nural Islam

Rashtriya Ulama Council

Nozrul Islam

Independent

Nurul Islam Mollah

Independent

Fozlul Hoque Choudhury

Independent

AC No: 23 | Constituency: Dhubri

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Dr. Debamoy Sanyal

Bharatiya Janata Party

Nazrul Hoque

All India United Democratic Front

Azad Ali Sheikh

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Tahabil Alom Sarkar

Janata Dal (United)

Dewan Habibur Rahman

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)

Mobarak Hussain

Independent

Rasul Hoque

Independent

AC No: 24 | Constituency: Gauripur

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Nizanur Rahman

All India United Democratic Front

Banendra Kumar Mushahary

Bharatiya Janata Party

Jabbar Ali

Janata Dal (United)

Mir Hussain Sarkar

Republican Party of India (A)

Akul Barman

Independent

Abdur Rezzak Hussain

Independent

Khagendra Nath Ray

Independent

Niranjan Prodhani

Independent

Md. Mohibul Haque

Independent

AC No: 25 | Constituency: Golakganj

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Ashwini Ray Sarkar

Bharatiya Janata Party

Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar

Indian National Congress

Sahidur Rahman

All India Trinamool Congress

Atikur Rahman

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Mominur Alom

Rashtriya Ulama Council

Abu Taher Bepari

Independent

Nilimoy Prodhani

Independent

AC No: 26 | Constituency: Bilasipara West

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Dr. Abu Bakar Siddique

Bharatiya Janata Party

Abdur Rezzak Sheikh

All India Trinamool Congress

Hafiz Basir Ahmed

All India United Democratic Front

Akbar Ali Mondal

National Road Map Party Of India

Dr. Anes Ahmed

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Ali Akbar Miah

Raijor Dal

Iftarul Islam Paramanik

Independent

AC No: 27 | Constituency: Bilasipara East

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Ashok Kumar Singhi

Bharatiya Janata Party

Samsul Huda

All India United Democratic Front

Abdul Monnaf Pramanik

Janata Dal (United)

Kanulal Das

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Prodip Chandra Roy

Republican Party of India (A)

Moznur Rahman

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party

Moynul Hoque

National Road Map Party Of India

Abdul Jabbar

Independent

Jitendra Nath Adhikary

Independent

Moshlem Uddin Choudhury

Independent

Mominur Islam

Independent

AC No: 28 | Constituency: Gossaigaon

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Majendra Narzary

Bodoland People's Front

Saidur Islam

National Road Map Party Of India

Ratan Hasda

Janata Dal (United)

Somnath Narzary

United People's Party Liberal

Abdul Samad Choudhury

Independent

Uttam Kumar Talukdar

Independent

Osman Goni SK

Independent

Khairul Anam Khandakar

Independent

Riajul Hoque

Independent

Ruhit Basumatary

Independent

Surjyanath Tudu

Independent

AC No: 29 | Constituency: Kokrajhar West

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Rabiram Narzary

Bodoland People's Front

Manaranjan Brahma

United People's Party Liberal

Ranendra Koch

Janata Dal (United)

Rajendra Mushahary

National Road Map Party Of India

Kaushik Mohan Brahma

Independent

Gautam Baro

Independent

Ranjay Kr. Brahma

Independent

AC No: 30 | Constituency: Kokrajhar East

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Pramila Rani Brahma

Bodoland Peoples Front

Mijing Brahma

Voters Party International

Lawrence Islary

United People's Party Liberal

Manaj Kumar Brahma

Independent

Sailendra Nath Brahma

Independent

AC No: 31 | Constituency: Sidli

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Chandan Brahma

Bodoland Peoples Front

Joyanta Basumatary

United People's Party Liberal

Ranjay Kumar Brahma

Janata Dal (United)

Jisoya Champramary

Independent

Smriti Basumatary

Independent

AC No: 32 | Constituency: Bongaigaon

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Sabendra Basumatary

Voters Party International

Dipu Choudhury

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Shankar Prasad Ray

Indian National Congress

Prabhat Baisnab

National People's Party

Phani Bhusan Choudhury

Asom Gana Parishad

Sri Sujit Kumar Roy

Bharatiya Gana Prishad

Santanu Mukherjee

Political Justice Party

Gautam Dutta

Independent

Kailash Das

Independent

AC No: 33 | Constituency: Bijni

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Ajoy Kumar Ray

Bharatiya Janata Party

Kamalshing Narzary

Bodoland Peoples Front

Nandadeb Brahma

Voters Party International

Phanin Boro

United People's Party Liberal

Rupam Kumar Das

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Abdul Awal Paramanik

Independent

Soleman Mondal

Independent

Baharul Islam Nagori

Independent

AC No: 34 | Constituency: Abhayapuri North

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Bhupen Roy

Asom Gana Parishad

Asraful Islam

All India Trinamool Congress

Abdul Batin Khandakar

Indian National Congress

Ajanta Baruah

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Shyam Raj Rabha

Janata Dal (United)

Sheikh Abdullah

Independent

Jahidul Islam

Independent

AC No: 35 | Constituency: Abhayapuri South

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Purnendu Banikya

Asom Gana Parishad

Pradip Sarkar

Indian National Congress

Romonath Mondal

Independent

Kaushik Ranjan Das

Independent

AC No: 36 | Constituency: Dudhnai

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Jadab Swargiary

Indian National Congress

Manoj Kumar Basumatary

National People's Party

Shyamjit Rabha

Bharatiya Janata Party

Borjit Boro

Voters Party International

Diganta Kumar Rabha

Janata Dal (United)

Anil Rabha

Independent

Batsrang G. Momin

Independent

Dipak Kumar Rabha

Independent

AC No: 37 | Constituency: Goalpara East

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam

Indian National Congress

Kofil Uddin Ahmed

National People's Party

Jyotish Das

Asom Gana Parishad

Rinku Mazumdar

National People's Party

Sheikh Md. Jiaul Hoque

All India Trinamool Congress

Imdad Hussain

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Chitralekha Das

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)

Faruk Ahmed

All India Minorities Front

Mazibar Rahman

Republican Party of India (A)

Aminul Hoque

Independent

Dharma Narayan Nath

Independent

Ranjan Sarkar

Independent

Mehbubar Rahman

Independent

AC No: 38 | Constituency: Goalpara West

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Abdur Rashid Mandal

Indian National Congress

Abdul Baten Sikdar

National People's Party

Nizam Uddin

All India Trinamool Congress

Sheikh Shah Alom

Asom Gana Parishad

Abtabul Ambia Mollah

Janata Dal (United)

Safior Rahman

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Puspadhar Nath

Voters Party International

Mohibul Islam

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)

Chan Ali Miah

Independent

Jahangir Alom Mondal

Independent

Jehirul Islam

Independent

Delowar Hussain

Independent

Nabajyoti Rabha

Independent

Pabitra Kumar Nath

Independent

AC No: 39 | Constituency: Jaleswar

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Aftab Uddin Mollah

Indian National Congress

Osman Goni

Bharatiya Janata Party

Khurshid Mirza Ashikur Rahman

All India Trinamool Congress

Dr. Reza M. A. Amin

All India United Democratic Front

Osman Goni Mollah

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)

Roshidul Hoque

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Akheruzzaman Molah

Independent

Mujaharul Islam

Independent

AC No: 40 | Constituency: Sorbhog

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Matiar Rahman

National Road Map Party Of India

Manoranjan Talukdar

Communist Party Of India (Marxist)

Sankar Chandra Das

Bharatiya Janata Party

Devananda Das

Janata Dal (United)

Prakash Brahma

Republican Party of India (A)

Santanu Mukherjee

Political Justice Party

Dwipen Barman

Independent

Abdul Hannan

Independent

Faizan Nessa

Independent

Ikbal Hussain

Independent

AC No: 41 | Constituency: Bhabanipur

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Phanidhar Talukdar

All India United Democratic Front

Ranjit Deka

Asom Gana Parishad

Anowar Uddin Ahmed

Republican Party of India (A)

Satya Chandra Arjya

Bharatiya Gana Parishad

Hasen Ali

Voters Party International

Abul Kalam Azad

Independent

Kamal Kumar Medhi

Independent

Suban Ali

Independent

Binoy Kherkatary

Independent

Makhan Swargiary

Independent

Md. Rahman Ali

Independent

Ruhul Amin

Independent

AC No: 42 | Constituency: Patacharkuchi

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Bharatiya Janata Party

Santanu Sarma

Indian National Congress

Krishnamani Das

Republican Party of India (A)

Pabindra Deka

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Chakra Pani Medhi

Independent

AC No: 43 | Constituency: Barpeta

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Pintu Ghosh

Political Justice Party

Sirajul Hoque

Rashtriya Ulama Council

Gunindra Nath Das

Asom Gana Parishad

Shyamal Kr. Mandal

Janata Dal (United)

Shafiqul Islam

The National Road Map Party of India

Abdur Rahim Ahmed

Indian National Congress

AC No: 44 | Constituency: Jania

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Shahidul Islam

Bharatiya Janata Party

Abdul Jalil Talukdar

All India Trinamool Congress

Rafiqul Islam

All India United Democratic Front

Sheikh Jamsedur Rahman

Janata Dal (United)

Shukur Ali

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Zinnat Ali

National Road Map Party Of India

Mazidul Islam

National Republican Congress

Raizuddin

Independent

Faruk Khan

Independent

Arshad Ahmed

Independent

Ashraful Islam

Independent

Inumani Begum

Independent

AC No: 45 | Constituency: Baghbar

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Salim Khan

Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party

Abdul Aziz

Voters Party International

Hasinara Khatun

Bharatiya Janata Party

Sherman Ali Ahmed

Indian National Congress

Afil Uddin Talukdar

Muslim Jatiya Parishad

Lil Chan Uddin

Republican Party of India (A)

Rajib Ahmed

All India United Democratic Front

Moshwaraf Hussein

National Road Map Party Of India

Jahidul Islam

Janata Dal (United)

Rejaul Karim

Republican Party of India (Athawale)

AC No: 46 | Constituency: Sarukhetri

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Ajidul Islam

Republican Party of India (A)

Matiar Rahman

Muslim Jatiya Parishad

Jakir Hussain Sikdar

Indian National Congress

Shahjahan Ali

National Road Map Party Of India

Halima Khatun

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)

Manik Chandra Baro

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Minakshi Rahman

All India United Democratic Front

Najrul Islam

Janata Party

Sayed Jeherul Islam

All India Trinamool Congress

Kalpana Patowary

Asom Gana Parishad

Nabab Mezbahul Alam

Janata Dal (United)

Binad Ali

Independent

AC No: 47 | Constituency: Chenga

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Rabiul Hussain

Asom Gana Parishad

Abdul Goni

All India Trinamool Congress

Jashim Khan

Voters Party International

Sukur Ali Ahmed

Indian National Congress

Abul Hashem

National Road Map Party Of India

Sekh Nurul Alam

Republican Party of India (Athawale)

Rupdhan Ahmed

Bahujan Maha Party

Ashraful Hussain

All India United Democratic Front

Gias Uddin Ahmed

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Abdur Rahim Ali

Independent

Nurul Amin

Independent

AC No: 48 | Constituency: Boko

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Gopi Nath Das

All India Trinamool Congress

Jyoti Prasad Das

Asom Gana Parishad

Nandita Das

Indian National Congress

AC No: 49 | Constituency: Chaygaon

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Dr. Kamala Kanta Kalita

Asom Gana Parishad

Rekibuddin Ahmed

Indian National Congress

Debajit Adhikari

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Nurul Islam

Rashtriya Ulama Council

Shyamal Dutta

Bharatiya Gana Parishad

Azmal Hoque

Independent

Noimuddin Ahmed

Independent

Dr. Faruk Ahmed Bhuyan

Independent

AC No: 50 | Constituency: Palasbari

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Jatin Mali

Indian National Congress

Hemanga Thakuria

Bharatiya Janata Party

Pankaj Lochan Goswami

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Anil Boro

Independent

Juri Mali

Independent

Mukut Kalita

Independent

Munmi Dutta

Independent

AC No: 51 | Constituency: Jalukbari

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Romen Chandra Borthakur

Indian National Congress

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma

Bharatiya Janata Party

Naba Kumar Nath

Independent

Md. Moinul Hoque

Independent

Hemanta Kumar Sut

Independent

AC No: 52 | Constituency: Dispur

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Atul Bora

Bharatiya Janata Party

Hridayananda Gogoi

Nationalist Congress Party

Manjit Mahanta

Indian National Congress

Pallabi Rabha

Janata Dal (United)

Prince Faizul Haque

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Sukanta Mazumdar

Bharatiya Gana Parishad

Sonamoni Das

Lok Jan Shakti Party

Charan Chandra Deka

Independent

Nitul Das

Independent

Pallabi Doley

Independent

Biswajit Nath

Independent

Shailen Kalita

Independent

Hemendra Nath Deka

Independent

AC No: 53 | Constituency: Gauhati East

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Siddhartha Bhattacharya

Bharatiya Janata Party

Ashima Bordoloi

Indian National Congress

Raj Prasad Saikia

National People's Party

Adip Kumar Phukan

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Pranab Jyoti Das

Republican Party of India (Athawale)

Bapi Aich

Bharatiya Gana Parishad

Bhupen Sarma

All India Forward Bloc

Mitali Deka Devi

Lok Jan Shakti Party

Diwas Phukan

Independent

Pranay Das

Independent

AC No: 54 | Constituency: Gauhati West

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Mira Borthakur Goswami

Indian National Congress

Ramendra Narayan Kalita

Asom Gana Parishad

Avijit Chakraborty

Bharatiya Gana Parishad

Kalyan Kumar Sharma

Republican Party of India (Athawale)

Kishor Kumar Das

Lok Jan Shakti Party

Debakesh Malla Buzarbaruah

Janata Dal (United)

Pankaj Das

Swarna Bharat

Runa Laila

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Amitabh Sarma

Independent

Kazi Nekib Ahmed

Independent

Dhananjay Kalita

Independent

Nesaruddin Ahmed

Independent

Baleswar Rongpi

Independent

Raktimava Swami

Independent

Swapnali Das

Independent

AC No: 55 | Constituency: Hajo

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Anowar Hussain (Ganesh)

Indian National Congress

Suman Haripriya

Bharatiya Janata Party

Md. Intajor Rahman

All India Minorities Front

Dulu Ahmed

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Md. Safiqul Hoque SK

Independent

Jaideep Talukdar

Independent

Prabhat Kalita

Independent

Mon Kashyap

Independent

AC No: 58 | Constituency: Tamulpur

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Kanak Basumatary

Voters Party International

Nirmala Das

Bharatiya Gana Parishad

Leho Ram Boro

United People's Party Liberal

Keshab Chandra Rajbongshi

Independent

Dimbeswar Rabha

Independent

Nagen Chandra Das

Independent

Nilamani Rajbongshi

Independent

Yaswanta Chauhan

Independent

Ramcharan Deka

Independent

Satya Nath Kalita

Independent

AC No: 60 | Constituency: Barkhetri

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Champak Kalita

All India United Democratic Front

Diganta Barman

Indian National Congress

Narayan Deka

Bharatiya Janata Party

Pulakesh Baruah

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Santanu Kalita

Janata Dal (United)

Bhupen Talukdar

Independent

AC No: 61 | Constituency: Dharmapur

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Chandra Mohan Patowary

Bharatiya Janata Party

Ratul Patowary

Indian National Congress

Pramod Chandra Bhagabati

Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)

Dr. Shikhar Kumar Sarma

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Jyotirmay Sharma

Independent

AC No: 62 | Constituency: Barama

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Prabeen Baro

Bodoland People's Front

Bhupen Baro

United People's Party Liberal

Sarojani Basumatary

Voters Party International

Naba Kumar Sarania

Independent

Pradip Kumar Baro

Independent

AC No: 63 | Constituency: Chapaguri

Photo of the Candidate

Name of Candidate

Party Name

Party Logo

Hitesh Basumatary

Bodoland People's Front

Urkhao Gwra Brahma

United People's Party Liberal

Rajkumar Baro

Voters Party International

Khampha Khungur Goyari

Independent

Jyotish Kumar Das

Independent

Sujan Das

Independent

Assam election 2021 assam elections 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
