Will win 7 Congress seats in Upper Assam: State BJP president Ranjeet Dass

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass has claimed that his party would win in seven Assembly constituencies in Upper Assam where the Congress has now sitting MLAs.

Speaking to The Sentinel on Friday Dass said the BJP would win those seven seats as the Congress has forged an alliance with the AIUDF. The seven seats are Golaghat, Sarupathar, Mariani, Titabor, Nazira, Sivasagar and Doomdooma.

"The Congress once asked 'Who is Badruddin?'. The same party is now having an alliance with the AIUDF. So, the people of Upper Assam have rejected the Congress because everyone knows that the AIUDF was born to protect illegal foreigners. With the love, blessings of the people and success stories of the BJP-led government in the last five years, the BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance will again form the next government in the State," Dass said.

