All about sandbag training

Sandbag training can take your working out experience to the next level. You can have an intense session of workouts at your home. So, this article is about full-body sandbag training and some workouts.

What are sandbags?

Sandbags are bags that are filled with sand. The quality of it matters to have an intense and hustle-free workout. Sandbags are the best options for the newbie as it is quite budget-friendly and you can train yourself at home.

Why sandbags?

Sandbags are quite advantageous to gain your functional training. Functional training is those activities that you apply in the real-world. It gives you strength and stamina to perform any day-to-day activities like uplifting any heavy objects or moving heavy furniture etc. It is quite effective for newbies as it provides stamina and endurance to carry out heavy professional workouts.

The amount of sand continuously shifts from one side to another of the bag. This works as more stabilization of your muscles as compared to dumbbells and barbells. This will also work on the balance and coordination as the core is going to be taxed throughout the session. Sandbags exercise will also add strength on gaining the number of free weights along with functional strength so this is the best option to add with your usual gym routine.

Where sandbags are available?

It is obvious that you need to opt for high-quality sandbags that don't rip off or tear apart with loads of hundreds or thousands of tons of sands. It comes in various sizes and various load quality along with convenient handles from all sides which is quite affordable. You can easily get it on any online marketing sites.

Which size will be perfect for you?

If you are a first-timer, then it is better, to begin with, the medium size sandbags which carry 25 to 75 pounds of sands.

While if you are seeking some serious and intense work out then opt for the XL ones which carry around 200 pounds.

Full-body sandbag exercise routine:

Here is the full-body sandbag training routine which is perfect for the newbie.

The clean: this is the first step for optimization the training and prevents you from injuries.

Firstly, keeping the bags near your feet; stand on your feet and shoulder apart. Now grab the handles of the bag with your back straight and bent knees. Raise your toes and pull the bag with your arms. By rotating the elbows flip the sandbag upward and catch with the crooks of the elbow. Wrap the bag with the forearms. Reverse.

Sandbag Front squat: With wrapping the bag with your forearm as similar to the clean do squats slowly.

Shoulder press: Instead of holding the bag with the crooks, balance the bag with the top of the fist. Then slightly pushing your head backward, try to extend your arms while balancing the bag.





