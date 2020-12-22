Peptides for bodybuilding: Uses and side-effects

What are peptides?

Peptides are popularly used among bodybuilders which helps in standards of performance. This, along with Growth hormone secretagogues (GHS) are the short strands of amino acids that are found in our body and some sources of plants and animals. An amino acid contains a lesser amount of it than that of proteins. Researchers stated that peptides are essential for anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and also helps in building muscles. Thses because of their size have the ability to absorb faster and break down than proteins. They can enter the bloodstream quite easily through the penetration of the intestine and skin.

Peptides also exist in supplements which are produced from sources of animals and plants like:

1. eggs

2. milk

3. meat

4. fish and shellfish

5. beans and lentils

6. soy

7. oats

8. flaxseed

9. hemp seeds

10. wheat

How peptides are beneficial for our health?

Studies have found that bioactive peptides can help you in:

Lower high blood pressure

Kill microbes

Reduce inflammation

Prevent the formation of blood clots

Improve immune function

Act as antioxidants

Other benefits:

It decelerates the aging process: Collagen helps in improving the quality of your skin and also decelerate the aging process.

Heal wounds faster: Collagen help in faster wound recovery. Additionally, bioactive peptides help in the reduction of inflammation and work as antioxidants.

Prevent bone loss: Collagen peptides help to strengthen bones.

Peptides for bodybuilding:

Peptides are used mostly by bodybuilders to grow their muscles. GHS is mostly favored by bodybuilders because they can accelerate the formation and liberates Human Growth hormones (HGH) which can develop in muscle gain and also decrease body fats. However, some have found out certain side effects of GHS.

But further studies are needed to prove whether GHS is beneficial for bodybuilders.

Types of peptides for bodybuilding:

The well-known GHS for bodybuilding is as follows:

• Growth-hormone releasing hormones: such as sermorelin.

• Ghrelin: such as lenomorelin, tabimorelin, etc.

• Growth hormone-releasing peptides (GHRPs): such as alexamorelin, hexarelin etc.

The above peptides result in stimulating the formation and liberating HGH in a different manner.

However, there exists no further study to date has found out the impact of GHS on bodybuilders or trained individuals. Therefore, evidence and recommended dosages are typically established on anecdotal facts rather than science.

Potential side-effects of peptides:

Peptide supplements can be caused side-effects for individuals because they already consume the peptide contained foods.

Sometimes oral peptides may not be able in entering the bloodstream as the body might break them down into amino acids. As per the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), you must be careful while taking supplements.

For those who are having sensitive skin, using peptide ointments can result in skin irritation, rashes, and itchiness.

Note to remember:

You must buy the supplements from a reputable company. It is always a good option to take a doctor's advice before taking supplements. Pregnant women, those who are into medical conditions and are taking medicines should avoid consuming peptides.









