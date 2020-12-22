Typhoid: Causes, symptoms, and treatments

What is Typhoid?

Typhoid is an infection that is stimulated by the bacterium Salmonella typhi which can result in high fever, vomiting, and Diarrhea. It is usually caused by an unhygienic environment and food. The bacterium survives into the intestine and travels through the bloodstream of the body. It circulates by direct contact from one person to another through feces. It is only circulated among humans. Firstly, it enters through the mouth and gradually it can spread throughout the entire body if left untreated. The consequences can be quite grievous.

Typhoid Symptoms

What are the symptoms of typhoid? You can observe some weird signs of fever and rashes within six to thirty days. Typhoid causes high fever in a gradual process which ranges 104°F. Other signs of typhoid are:

Weakness

Muscle pain

Sweating

Dry cough

Losing weight

Not feeling hungry

Swollen stomach

Abdominal pain

Constipation

Headaches

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Confusions

In severe cases, you can have pierced bowels which can result in peritonitis which is very dangerous.

What are the typhoid causes?

Typhoid is stimulated by the bacterium known as Salmonella typhi.

Facel-oral transmission route:

Most people can be infected while traveling through the facel-oral route. Having food that is touched by an infected person or using a toilet used by anyone can cause you typhoid. It can also happen if you drink any toxic water without proper filtration.

Typhoid career: There are certain cases when patients get recovered after treatment but still the bacterium survives into their body. There is a high chance of transmission from those infected people.

Risk factors of getting typhoid fever:

• If you travel in an area where typhoid is prevailing

• The one working as a microbiologist handling the same bacterium.

• Having contact with an infected person

• Drink contaminated water.

How typhoid is being treated?

Antibiotics can help in the case of typhoid fever. Some of them are ciprofloxacin and ceftriaxone.

Another way can be by drinking adequate water to detoxify the body.

And if you are facing perforated bowels then surgery is the option.

Typhoid diagnosis: It is diagnosed by tracing the presence of bacteria in the blood or stools or urine or taking bone marrow samples.

Typhoid Preventions tips:

Typhoid fever cases are in numerous numbers especially in those countries where there is a lack of proper hygiene drinking water and sanitization facilities.

Vaccinations: Taking a typhoid vaccine is a must before traveling to other places. You can either take it orally or by one-off injections.

However, one must always be careful while eating or drinking something. The vaccinations have its own side-effects. There is a chance of experiencing fever, nausea, headache after taking it.

Eliminating Typhoid: Although there exist no symptoms of typhoid you cannot be sure of the bacteria might still surviving. You just need to be careful for yourself whenever you are having or drinking something also you must follow the basic etiquette while coughing and sneezing.

Ways to Avoiding typhoid infections:

Below are some of the basic norms that one needs to obey while traveling to other places:

Drink carbonated water in sufficient quantity. Suppose bottled water isn't available then go for boiling water. Don't share your food or don't have anything from someone else's plate. Limit having roadside junks. It's better not to drink ice water. If you are having any fruits or vegetables, please don't forget to wash and peel them properly before having them.





Also read: Swordfish nutritional facts & health benefits

Also watch: Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation distributed free poultry to over 200 farmers



