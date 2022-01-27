'World's Most Prolific' Sperm Donor Helps Father 129 Babies For Free Using Facebook

London: Sperm donation has become a common phenomenon in today's day and age with many resorting to it. But, it seems like a man from the UK has crossed all the limits of donating sperms after he donated a whopping 129 so far.

The self-proclaimed "world's most prolific sperm donor" has helped father 129 children so far, that too at the age of 66, with nine more on the way currently.

The man has been identified as Clive Jones who happens to be a retired teacher. Lad Bible reported that he could not donate via a sperm bank as a result of which he resorted to Facebook to do the same.

Interestingly, he found advertisements from many who were in dire need of his services.

Clive claimed that he has met 20 out of the 129 children who he had helped father, so far.

He said that he would like to continue his work for a few more years and added that his target is 150 babies in total.

He is of the view that people would have a better understanding of his pursuit only when they see the kind of messages he gets and the photos of the babies with their mothers.

Clive does not charge any money for donating his sperms, saying it's illegal to charge. He feels that it seems unfair to charge money when he has "more than them." Apparently, petrol is the only thing he sometimes asks for.

The procedure of donating sperms gets to be elaborate frequently. First and foremost, Jones meets with his clients, the to-be parents and puts the date on his planner.

The clients inform him when ovulation is hours away. Thereafter, he reaches near the client's residence and performs the act inside his own van, using a cup, a syringe and a bag.

"I can tell how nervous they are. No other donor does it from their van normally, they go to the front door and ask to use the toilet," Lad Bible quoted Jones as saying.

It has been nine years since Jones started to give out his services, and he is a father of three.

His journey took off after he put an advertisement on a site but, now, he gets scores of clients simply through referrals.

He has been married since 1978, but does not live together with his wife currently, who he claims is not at all happy about his activity.

A medical warning has been issued by the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority regarding Clive's activity, stating that all patients and donors should be treated at a licensed UK clinic.

Their spokesperson said that although it is not within their ambit of authority to prevent anyone from making their own arrangements regarding donating or receiving sperm, they would like to help people make informed decisions regarding the same.

