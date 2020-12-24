Your love affair that was kept under wraps will come out in the open. People will speak in hushed tone about your relations. But this will not bother you much. You will be serious about your relationship. And with the full backing of family members and friends overcome all criticism and will go for marriage. Luck will favour you.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
