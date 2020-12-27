 Top
Gemini: (May 22 - June 21)

Communication, creativity and authority are highlighted.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  27 Dec 2020 12:00 AM GMT

Communication, creativity and authority are highlighted. You are eager to investigate new things, whether scientific or technical. This is a phase of completion and transition. Social interaction is also emphasized. Give other people a little extra time and attention, notice their efforts on your behalf, and strengthen your connections. You are more curious and alert than usual, and you could be quite busy with errands, paperwork and phone calls. Much energy is expended in understanding and adapting to your immediate environment.

