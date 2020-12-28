Today you will make good gains. Your financial position will be stable and strong. And you will also get good job offers from abroad. Those appearing for exams / interviews will get good success. Students will excel in studies and will get admission in courses / institutes of their choice. Your partner will continue to keep you in good humour.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
