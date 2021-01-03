 Top
Gemini: (May 22 - June 21)

Gemini

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Jan 2021 12:00 AM GMT

You would admire and adapt new styles, unconventional ideas, and unfamiliar situations. It is a good time to expand your circle of influence. You take an interest in organizing your working environment--and this is an excellent time to do so. You are especially objective and intelligent when it comes to getting a handle on your daily affairs and all of the little things that contribute to a feeling of efficiency and competency. Laying down a strategy would keep you on track. Some travel is imminent and will be beneficial.

