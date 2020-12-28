1 killed, 5 injured in Massachusetts shooting

 Top
One person was killed and at least five others were injured in a shooting at the filming of a music video in the US

  |  28 Dec 2020 4:32 AM GMT

One person was killed and at least five others were injured in a shooting at the filming of a music video in the US state of Massachusetts, local media reported. According to local media reports, the police were called in response to the shooting at 5.35 p.m. on Saturday in Lynn, 6 km north of Boston, reports Xinhua news agency. All the victims were taken to hospital, at least one of whom was in critical condition, NBC reported. The suspects were still at large, according to the police. (IANS)

