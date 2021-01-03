18 killed in Honduras during New Year's celebrations

Police in Honduras have said that 18 people were killed in several violent incidents during New Year's celebrations. In a statement on Friday, Deputy Inspector of the National Police Rigoberto Rodriguez said rge figure was lower than 2019, when 24 homicides were reported, reports Xinhua news agency. The official also said that in 2020, there were a total of 3,482 violence-related deaths, while in 2019, 4,082 fatalities were reported. In general, there were 37 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2020, while in 2019 the rate was 44.5 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the national police. (IANS)



