Khatkhati police seized drugs; one arrested in Bokajan

A Correspondent



BOKAJAN: Acting on a tip-off, the Khatkhati police seized a huge quantity of brown sugar in front of SBI Khatkhati over NH-39 in East Karbi Anglong on Saturday. Police have also arrested one person in connection.

As reported, the Khatkhati police had set up a naka check in front of SBI Khatkhati and recovered 10 soap boxes containing 135 grams of suspected heroin from the possession of Mahar Ali (23), son of Md Haijuddin Islam of village Etakhola under Satia PS in Biswanath Chariali. He was reportedly travelling in a share auto-rickshaw from the Lahorijan area of interstate Assam-Nagaland border along with other passengers to avoid the risk of being arrested. During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the arrested person had brought the drugs from Manipur. The naka was set up under the leadership of John Das, SDPO Bokajan, assisted by SI (UB) Mwblik Brahma, SI (UB) Mridul Rudra Pal and staff.