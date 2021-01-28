74th Cannes Film Festival 2021 to Take Place in July

Cannes: The Cannes Film Festival 2021 which was scheduled to take place in May now has been postponed to July 2021.

Cannes organisers announced on Wednesday that this year's festival will now take place from 6-17 July.



In a tweet, the Festival de Cannes mentioned, "74th FESTIVAL DE CANNES: CHANGE OF DATES



Initially scheduled from 11 to 22 May 2021, the Festival de Cannes will now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021."

It is to be mentioned that Cannes last year first looked at a postponement its 73rd festival to June or July before ultimately cancelling altogether.



Earlier, the festival's organisers on Thursday issued a statement, confirming the delay in the gala, which was scheduled to take place in May, reports deadline.com.



"At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease. "Today, we have made the following decision: The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23. Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June to the beginning of July 2020," the statement read.



Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, on March 8, the French government banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the disease.



Cannes is living on this year as festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux are announcing the 56 films that made the cut for the 2020 Official Selection.



Selected films will be branded with an official Cannes 2020 label that they can take to additional festivals later this year and use when they open in theatres.



The Official Selection at Cannes usually includes the following sections: Competition, Un Certain Regard, Out of Competition, Special Screenings, and Midnight Screenings. The Palme d'Or contenders premiere in the Competition category. Last year's Cannes Competition section featured a strong selection of titles, from winner "Parasite" to Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory" and Celine Sciamma's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire." The 2019 festival was the first edition since the initial Cannes that the Palme d'Or winner went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture — that film was 1955's "Marty."



According to Fremaux, a record 2,067 features were up for consideration for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, up from 1,845 films in 2019.





