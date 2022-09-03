Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to Visit India

NEW DELHI, Sept 2: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India from September 5 to 8, with a focus on strengthening the "multifaceted" bilateral ties. The two sides are expected to ink an agreement on interim sharing of water of the Kushiyara river during Hasina's visit. The Bangladeshi Prime Minister is also likely to travel to Ajmer in Rajasthan to visit the Dargah of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. Announcing Hasina's visit, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said she will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Hasina last visited New Delhi in October 2019.



"In the recent years, both sides have sustained high level of engagement, including at the highest level," Bagchi said.

"The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding," he added. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will call on Hasina. In August 2022, India and Bangladesh finalised the text of the agreement on interim sharing of the water of the Kushiyara river. (IANS

