Barbados PM named UN's 2021 Champions of Earth

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados was among those chosen by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) as its 2021 Champions of the Earth -- the world body's highest environmental honour.



The announcement was made by UNEP on Tuesday for the transformative impact of the champions on the environment and their leadership in advancing bold and decisive action on behalf of people and the planet. Besides the Prime Minister, a scientist, indigenous women, and an entrepreneur have been shortlisted for the award.

Since its inception in 2005, the annual Champions of the Earth award has been awarded to some of the world's most dynamic environmental leaders.

So far, it has been awarded to 101 laureates, including 25 world leaders, 62 individuals and 14 organisations. This year, UNEP received a record number of nominations from all over the world. "As we enter into a decisive decade, to cut emissions and protect and restore ecosystems, UNEP's Champions of the Earth demonstrate that all of us can contribute. Every single act for nature counts. The entire spectrum of humanity has both a global responsibility and a profound opportunity," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

