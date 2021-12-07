Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

PWD, Assam Invite Tenders for the Earth Cutting to Accommodation Government Model College at Katlicherra - 2021_PWBNH_23576_1

Public Works Department, Assam Invite Tenders for the Earth Cutting to Accommodation Government Model College at Katlicherra, Hailakandi

PWD, Assam Invite Tenders for the Earth Cutting to Accommodation Government Model College at Katlicherra - 2021_PWBNH_23576_1

Sentinel Digital Desk
By : Sentinel Digital Desk

Published :  7 Dec 2021 7:48 AM GMT

  | Updated :  2021-12-09T18:57:52+05:30

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Earth Cutting to Accommodation Government Model College at Katlicherra, Hailakandi and other online tender notices published by PWD

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Earth Cutting to Accommodation Government Model College at Katlicherra, Hailakandi and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from PWD

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. At the beginning it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) was bifurcated and established as a separate Department.

The PWD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department.

The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.

About Tender

Public Works Department, Assam Invite Tenders for the Earth Cutting to Accommodation Government Model College at Katlicherra, Hailakandi during financial year 2020-2021

Tender Details

Reference No.2021_PWBNH_23576_1
Tendering AuthorityPublic Works Department
Brief

earth cutting to accommodation government model college at Katlicherra, Hailakandi during financial year 2020-2021

Descriptionearth cutting to accommodation government model college at Katlicherra, Hailakandi during financial year 2020-2021 Hailakandi open tender
Pre-Qualification CriteriaPlease refer Tender documents.

Key Value

Estimated CostINR 2.77 CR.
EMDINR 5.54 Lacs

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection04-12-2021
Last Date of Document Collection16-12-2021
Pre-Bid Meeting Date13-12-2021
Last Date for Submission16-12-2021
Opening Date16-12-2021

Site Location

Location 1Hailakandi, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional)Addl. CE, PWD (Bldg), PCC Project Assam, Chandmari
Contact AddressO/O The CE, PWD (Bldg), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3

Official document

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

Also Read: NF Railway, Assam Invite Tenders for the Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning - EL-C-NFR-OHE-AGT-BIZ-D

Categories: Tenders 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X