Billionaire Bill Gates Used to Host 'Nude Pool Parties' and 'Got Drunk Easily,' Insiders Reveal

Bill Gates had a penchant for partying during Microsoft's early days in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

According to James Wallace, who authored two biographies on Gates, Bill Gates invited pals and dancers from nearby all-nude nightclubs to swim naked at his Laurelhurst bachelor pad overlooking Lake Washington.

"Gates himself rounded up the girls and brought them over there," Wallace said. "I don't know if he physically transported them or if he just told them where to show up."

Gates was a regular at private after-parties at big computer expo trade shows such as Comdex and Demo, where he was frequently the featured speaker.

Robert X. Cringely, who at the time published a famous computer gossip column for InfoWorld, Bill Gates was a lightweight when it came down to alcohol consumption.

"Bill drank, and he got drunk pretty easily," recalled the famous computer gossip columnist. "All of us will have been at some affair where Bill was clearly impaired. He was happier drunk," Cringely added.

Bill Gates was a dicey person when it came to honoring marital commitment. While dating Melinda, Gates liked to keep his love options open, and he hesitated to commit to her.

Bill wanted to be married, but he didn't know whether he could actually commit to it and have Microsoft," Melinda recalled of their courting days in an interview for the Netflix docuseries 'Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates.'

"It is extremely disappointing that there have been so many lies published about the cause, the circumstances and the timeline of Bill Gates's divorce. The rumors and speculation surrounding Mr. Gates are becoming increasingly absurd and it's unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge are being characterized as 'sources,'' stated Gates' spokesperson in his defense.

After the mega-billionaire couple — Bill and Melinda Gates, who have emerged as philanthropic powerhouses with a foundation named after them — divorced because their 27-year marriage had "irretrievably broken," lesser known aspects of the billionaire's personal life have been revealed, much to the surprise of those who follow him.

Another piece of recent news is that the Microsoft co-founder was covertly dating a number of women and created a method to hide his traces.

According to Vanity Fair magazine, Bill Gates would go to Microsoft in his Mercedes, only to leave an hour later in a golden-brown Porsche that an aide had brought for him.





