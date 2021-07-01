Goa's Iconic Club 'Tito' to be Sold, Owner Alleges 'Harassment' from Goan Officials

GOA:

The owner of Club Tito's, one of Goa's most lively nightlife destinations in the coastal state, has announced the sale of the club, which has been termed as the "end of an ear."

Ricardo D'Souza, co-owner of Tito's, one of Goa's most popular nightclubs since 1971, stated Tuesday that he decided to sell his Goa business with a broken heart. His comments came a day after he announced on social media that they had liquidated their "entire business in Goa" due to harassment from "officials."

"I am sorry I didn't have the strength to fight anymore. It really tired us out. This is the culmination of all the harassment we have received over the last 40 years from the police, the excise, from the MLA, from sarpanchs, panch members," stated the club owner.

While he underlined that he had nothing against the current Sarpanch of Calangute or IAS officers, whom he described as "brilliant," he claimed that the "crab mentality" of local Goan officials had made it increasingly difficult for Goan enterprises to thrive.

"Sarpanch will not give you a license because he will see you at the next wedding but he will give it to the Delhi guy", said D'Souza.

"The (business) environment is not conducive for us because we are Goans," he added.

"So many departments, IT, GST, their primary job is to shut a business down. These people are so anti-national. These people are the reason India is not able to counter China," D'Souza said. "This harassment is spread over sectors."

"Exact point came when one deputy collector started harassing us, police harassing us, one GST department (official) started harassing. We are the only fully computerized business in Goa. We don't hide tax. We are truly nationalist. Keep in mind, I am the one who sued the Queen of England to bring back the Kohinoor diamond. We are absolute nationalists," expressed the disgruntled club owner.

While he has yet to reveal who the buyer is, he has stated that advances have been received and that finalising the selling deed is merely a formality. He stated that the 'Tito's' brand will be maintained, as will their alcohol brand. He stated that they intended to open offices in Toronto, Dubai, areas of Ukraine, and Africa. While he was determined to close his enterprises in Goa, he stated that they had plans to open 40 franchisees throughout the rest of India.

"An advance has been paid. There is no sale deed. He had told me that he was going to sell, for the last two years. He (Ricardo D'souza) is my very close friend… I am the only person who told him not to sell it. Even if you sell it… keep the larger stake. But today he has made up his mind. I don't know why. If anybody has harassed him, he should tell me the name. We will take action," stated Goa ports minister Micheal Lobo.

"A lot of people have tried to contact the owners if they can help him in any way. We as a panchayat, are also ready to help in whatever way we can because a lot of local people also do business because of Tito's." Martins said that D'Souza had not approached the Panchayat with any complaints of harassment," said Shawn Martins, the Sarpanch of Calangute Panchayat.





Also Read - TikTok Set to Make Comeback in India, Officials Ready to Comply with Indian IT Law

Also Watch







