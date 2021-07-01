Chef Cooking Chicken Soup in a Giant Vat for Wedding Dies after Falling Inside

Wedding preparations took a tragic turn when a wedding chef slipped into a cauldron of chicken soup and died from burn injuries.

Middle East, a local news site, reported on the situation. Issa Ismail, 25, was one of the cooks preparing a wedding meal at the Hazel Hall, one of the largest wedding venues in the northeastern Iraqi town of Zakho.

On June 15, Issa Ismail was preparing chicken soup for a wedding celebration in Iraq's northern province of Zakho when he slipped and fell into the vat. When the tragedy occurred, Ismail, a father of three, was cooking meals at the Hazel Hall for Weddings and Events.

The Zakho district is part of Iraqi Kurdistan, which is also known as the Kurdistan Autonomous Region of Iraq. According to the United Arab Emirates News, Ismail was a cook for nearly eight years.

He slipped and fell into a massive pot of chicken soup that was being prepared for the occasion while cooking. Large vats of soup are not unusual in Middle Eastern weddings, which often accommodate hundreds of guests.

According to a report from the local media site Al Bawaba, Ismail sustained third-degree burns on 70% of his body and died five days later in the nearby Dohuk Hospital.

According to the Saudi media outlet Arab News, Ismail is the father of two daughters and a 6-month-old son, as revealed by members of his family to the TV network Rudaw.

"He has been working as a cook for eight years, where he cooked food at wedding parties, funerals, and various ceremonies. For the last two years he has been working in party halls for 25,000 dinars (around $17) per day," a cousin named Zervan Hosni stated on a Rudaw broadcast.

25,000 dinars is about the same as $17.12 USD.

According to Gulf News, the news of Ismail's terrible death prompted critics to call for more safety and preventive measures in restaurants and kitchens.





