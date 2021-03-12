China adopts decision to improve Hong Kong electoral system

BEIJING: The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Thursday adopted a decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). The decision was passed by an overwhelming majority vote at the fourth session of the 13th NPC, the Xinhua news agency reported.



The decision is another major step taken by the state to improve the HKSAR's legal and political systems since the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR was adopted in June 2020.

While deliberating a draft of the decision, the NPC session was of the view that the return of Hong Kong to the motherland put the region once again under the overall governance system of the country, and China's Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR jointly form the constitutional basis of the HKSAR.

The electoral system of the HKSAR, which includes the methods for the selection of the Chief Executive and for the formation of the Legislative Council (LegCo), is an important part of the political structure of the HKSAR, according to the session.

The electoral system should conform to the policy of "one country, two systems," meet the realities in the HKSAR and serve to ensure that Hong Kong is administered by people who love the country and love Hong Kong, according to the session.

The electoral system should be conducive to safeguarding China's national sovereignty, security, and development interests and help maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, according to the session.

The NPC made the decision for the purpose of improving the electoral system of the HKSAR and developing a democratic system suited to the HKSAR's realities, in accordance with China's Constitution, the HKSAR Basic Law and the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR. (IANS)

