Chinese mainland reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China's National Health Commission said on Sunday that it received the reports of 24 newly confirmed Coronavirus cases on the mainland, including eight locally transmitted infections. Four locally transmitted cases were reported in Heilongjiang province, two in Liaoning province and one each in Beijing and Hebei, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying in its daily report. The 16 other cases were imposted, according to the Commission. No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported. (IANS)



