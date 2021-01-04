 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Chinese mainland reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday that it received the reports of 24 newly confirmed Coronavirus cases

COVID-19

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  4 Jan 2021 6:32 AM GMT

BEIJING: China's National Health Commission said on Sunday that it received the reports of 24 newly confirmed Coronavirus cases on the mainland, including eight locally transmitted infections. Four locally transmitted cases were reported in Heilongjiang province, two in Liaoning province and one each in Beijing and Hebei, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying in its daily report. The 16 other cases were imposted, according to the Commission. No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported. (IANS)

Also Read: India Reports 18177 New Covid 19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

Also Watch: Watch: Spine-chilling accident caught on camera, one woman dead


Chinese COVID-19 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X