India Reports 18177 New Covid 19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: While the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that India has successfully cultured the new strain of coronavirus originated in the United Kigdom, India has reported around 18,177 fresh COVID-19 cases, in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,03,23,965, this was informed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.



With this now the total number of active cases of Covid 19 stands at 1,03,23,965.



As per the Union Health Ministry in the last 24 hours India reports as many as 18,177 fresh cases, 217 deaths from the coronavirus taking the death toll to 1,49,435 and 99,27,310 recoveries so far.



Reports of Covid 19 cases in India in the last 24 hours



New Case Deaths Active case 18,177 217 1,03,23,965

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 3,218 new cases and 51 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 53,137.

As per the Delhi Health Department, Delhi reported as many as 494 new cases, and 496 recoveries on Friday (January 1). The total number of positive cases now stands at 6,26,448, while the death toll stands at 10,571, including 14 on Thursday. The total number of active cases in the national capital are now 5,342.



On January 1 Kerala reported 5,328 new cases, 4,985 recoveries, and 21 deaths from Covid 19, with this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 65,374.

With 9,58,125 samples tested for the coronavirus on Thursday, the total number of samples tested so far stands at 17,48,99,783, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. (ANI)

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,251 with 40 more people testing positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,049, a bulletin issued by the state government's National Health Mission said on Saturday.

Four persons succumbed to the disease since Friday, taking the total death toll to 1049 with the current death rate at 0.48 per cent while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.



On the other hand, Today Punjab reports 210 new cases, 236 discharges, and 12 deaths.



