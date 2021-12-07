Dean Ambrose 36th Birthday: Know About the Best American Wrestler

American actor and professional wrestler Dean Ambrose known by the full name as Jonathan David Good celebrates his 36th birthday on Tuesday 7 December 2021.

Dean Ambrose is popularly known across the world for his ring name as Jon Moxley. He had a huge contribution to the world of wrestling whose performance is loved worldwide.



Dean Ambrose gained worldwide recognition for his tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for his performance under the name 'Dean Ambrose' in the years 2011 to 2019. The first professional wrestling debut by Dean Ambrose was made in the year 2004.

And then with the ring name Jon Moxley he had performed in various regional promotions like CZW (Combat Zone Wrestling), HWA (Heartland Wrestling Association), DGUSA (Dragon Gate USA), wXw (Westside Xtreme Wrestling) and FIP (Full Impact Pro).

Ambrose had competed in many wrestling competitions and has gained much love and attention for his excellent performance inside the ring. In May 2013 in his first championship in WWE Ambrose won the WWE Unites States Championship and this brought huge success for him in the field of wrestling.

Ambrose then won the WWE Raw Tag Team Champion two times and WWE Intercontinental Championship three times and these winnings made him the 27th Triple Crown Champion of WWE.

Dean Ambrose was born on 7 December 1985 in the Cincinnati area of Ohio located in the United States and completed his schooling at Amelia High School. Ambrose suffered from a financial crisis at the beginning of his career and received training in wrestling from Bret Hart. He is now regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world for his unsteady wrestling persona.

