Government, Opposition lock horns over long march on Pakistan Day

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed called the decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to announce a long march on March 23 marked as Pakistan Day, as an "extremely irresponsible and immoral" move, Geo News reported.



Rasheed was talking about PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's statement in which he announced the Opposition alliance will hold an "anti-inflation march" in Islamabad on March 23, 2022. "On March 23, Pakistan's armed forces hold a national parade which is attended by citizens, ambassadors and various delegates," he said in a series of tweets.

"The federal capital is put on high alert for preparations of the parade. Even some roads are barricaded two to three days in advance," he added.

The Minister urged the PDM to call off their protest on March 23, insisting them to shift it to April instead.

Promoting Pakistan Day as a day of protest, chaos and disturbance is tantamount to serving anti-state forces, he added, the report said.

"People from across the country will gather in Islamabad. A massive demonstration will take place against inflation on March 23," Fazl had said a day earlier.

The PDM's provincial chapters will prepare for the march, he had said.

The JUI-F chief had announced that Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will call a meeting in Punjab, Fazl will hold a meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) President Mahmood Khan Achakzai in Balochistan, while JUI-P President Shah Owais Noorani will hold a meeting in Sindh. "A seminar will also be held. But before that, I will meet the lawyers' committee — Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council — and hold consultations," Fazl had added. (IANS)

