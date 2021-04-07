Jordan bans publication of material related to Crown Prince Hamzah's case

AMMAN: Jordan's top prosecutor on Tuesday banned the publication of any information or material relating to a case involving former Crown Prince Hamzah.

The ban aims to preserve the secrecy of the investigations conducted by the security services, the prosecutor said in a statement, according to the official Petra news agency.

"The ban includes audio and visual media and social networking sites, and the publication and circulation of any pictures or videos related to this topic," dpa news agency quoted the statement as saying. The government said it had foiled a destabilising plot involving Prince Hamzah, King Abdullah II's half-brother.

Investigations showed there were movements by Hamzah and others that were targeting the kingdom's stability and security, and that they were in contact with "foreign parties", the authorities said on Sunday.

Several high-profile individuals have since been arrested. The Jordanian Army denied Hamzah was under house arrest, but that he was asked to refrain from activities that could be damaging to the Kingdom's stability. (IANS)

