Kim Jong-Un Votes In Local Polls With ’99.98% Turnout’

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un voted in nationwide local elections that registered an almost 100 per cent turnout rate, the state media reported on Monday. The elections that took place on Sunday look to project democratic legitimacy, even though watchdogs say candidates were preselected and ran unopposed. Kim visited a polling station in South Hamgyong Province “to take part in the election of deputies to the provincial, city and county people’s assemblies”, the state Korean Central News Agency said. (IANS)

