Know Why Kim-Jong Un Carries Personal Toilet With Him While Travelling

Pyongyang : North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un has a nefarious reputation of being barbaric towards his critics. However, there are a few hysterical ones as well that is sure to bring a burst of laughter.

A former North Korean Guard Command employee, who spoke to the Washington Post, has said that Kim Jong-Un had a personal toilet that followed him around the world when he travelled.

The informer also added that the leader's excretions conveyed information about his health status and could not be left behind.

According to the Chosunilbo, a South Korean news outlet, a portable toilet would prevent dedicated sewer divers from seeing into the supreme leader's stools.

As per reports, the North Korean ruler has built-in facilities in all of his vehicles and will now only travel by car.

For example, his Mercedes-Benz which is bulletproof, has been adapted to allow him to 'guard his farces.'

Rumor has it that the dictator avoids using regular toilets as he is afraid that his farces could fall into the wrong hands.

According to reports, Kim's bodyguards keep a watchful eye on his personal toilets, and anyone caught using them might be put to death. Killing somebody just for using someone else's personal toilet sounds bizzare !

Kim's farces could reveal a lot about the condition of his heath and his national and worldwide image could face a huge flow if he suffers from a significant health problem.

Health experts have warned that Kim could suffer a heart attack at any point of time as excessive obesity is linked to a fourfold increase in cardiac failure.

Earlier, there were rumors about his demise due to deteriorating health in the media but that turned out to be false. It was said that his sister, who maintains a low-profile, will be his successor.

Last month, he had reportedly prohibited North Koreans from laughing for 11 days to honor his father's death and to mark his ten years in power.

