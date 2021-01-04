Los Angeles County COVID-19 cases top 800,000

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles County, the most populous in the US with more than 10 million residents, has hit a grim milestone of 800,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in total. The county's Department of Public Health reported 15,701 new cases and 138 fatalities in a on Saturday, which increased the overall infection tally to 806,210, while the death toll surged to 10,682, reports Xinhua news agency. (IANS)



