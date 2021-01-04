US COVID-19 deaths top 350,000: Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON: The US has hit another grim milestone as the country's overall Coronavirus deaths have surpassed the 350,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the country's overall death toll currently stood at 349,933, while the cases have increased to 20,396,243. (IANS)



