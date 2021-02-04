World Cancer Day 2021: Theme, Significance and how to Fight Cancer

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. The top cancers that affect the Indian population are lung, breast, cervical, head and neck and colorectal cancer (CRC). So it is important to understand each type of cancer and how it impacts the body.

World Cancer Day: The Significance

World Cancer Day 2021 is observed every year on February 4th to spread awareness, inspire change and bring down the global impact of cancer. This international day is a 'global uniting initiative' led by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC) and is meant to encourage the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer as early as possible. The aim to observe this day is to curb all kinds of misconceptions about the disease and to aid people in getting the right information. It also offers an opportunity to work actively and contribute to the betterment of the life of cancer patients and survivors. This day encourages everyone to come together with an agenda to achieve a healthier and brighter world free of cancer.

The Origin:

World Cancer Day was first established at the World Cancer Summit against Cancer held in Paris, on February 4, 2000, and founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). This day celebrates the anniversary of the signing of the 'Charter of Paris Against Cancer' by the General Director of UNESCO, Kōichirō Matsuura, and the French President Jacques Chirac.

World Cancer Day 2021: Theme ("I Am and I Will")

Since its origin, World Cancer Day has been observed with certain themes that would guide the agenda of the celebrations and campaigns. In 2019, the theme 'I am and I will' was introduced and was to be pursuing till 2021. This multi-year campaign has been focused on the community as a whole and the actions that each individual can take towards reducing the global impact of cancer. According to the official website of World Cancer Day, the primary goal is to focus on positive actions in order to reach the 'target of reducing the number of premature deaths from cancer and no communicable diseases by 1/3 by 2030'.

How to fight Cancer?

Cancer is a deadly disease but following certain lifestyle habits can aid you to prevent this grievous disease.

1. Have a healthy diet plan:

Have foods like Onion, wild salmon, Brazil nuts, garlic, and broccoli that are great in fight cancer.

2. Avoid Sugary Drinks as they can add up more weight to your body and cause endometrial cancer along with many other diseases like diabetes and obesity.

3. Have Green tea as the ECGC in it contains antioxidants that prevent cancer.

4. Work out regularly and maintain your body weight.

5. Avoid Tobacco (very important)

6. Always get a check-up from the doctor whenever you observe any unusual symptoms. Don't be ignorant to any of such symptoms.

