APSC Recruitment 2022 – 18 Lecturer, Programme and Script Writer Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Lecturer, Programme and Script Writer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the APSC job vacancy 2022.

APSC Recruitment 2022

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Lecturer, Programme and Script Writer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

APSC Job Opening Name of Post Lecturer Programme and Script Writer No.of Vacancy 16 02 Salary Rs. 22,000 – 1,10,000/- Per Month Job Location Assam Last date September 30, 2022 Official Website apsc.nic.in

Educational Qualification

As per APSC official notification candidate should have completed Masters Degree, M.Ed, Post Graduation Degree, MCA, M.Tech, MA, Ph.D from any of the recognized board or University.

Lecturer in Assamese: Masters Degree in Assamese, M.Ed

Lecturer (Planning, Management and Leadership Academy): Masters Degree in Economics/Geography/ Statistics/Public Administration, M.Ed, MA in Education, Educational Planning and Administration, Ph.D

Lecturer in Statistics: Masters Degree in Statistics, M.Ed, MA in Education, Educational Planning and Administration, Ph.D

Lecturer in Chemistry: Masters Degree in Chemistry, M.Ed, Ph.D

Lecturer in Physics: Masters Degree in Physics, M.Ed, Ph.D

Lecturer in Botany: Masters Degree in Botany, M.Ed, Ph.D

Lecturer in Zoology: Masters Degree in Zoology, M.Ed, Ph.D

Lecturer in Mathematics: Masters Degree in Mathematics, M.Ed, Ph.D

Lecturer in (Art Education): Post Graduation Degree in Performing Art- Music/Dance/Theatre Arts, Fine Arts, Ph.D

Lecturer in Geography: Masters Degree in Geography, M.Ed, Ph.D

Lecturer in History: Masters Degree in History, M.Ed, Ph.D

Lecturer in Sociology: Masters Degree in Sociology, M.Ed, Ph.D

Lecturer in ICT: MCA/ M.Tech in IT/Computer Science, M.Ed, Ph.D

Lecturer in Educational Research, Survey and Assessment: Masters Degree in Arts/ Science/ Humanities/ Social Science/ Computer Application, M.Ed, Ph.D

Lecturer in Health and Physical Education: Masters Degree in Physical Education, Ph.D

Lecturer in Pre-Primary Education: Post Graduation Degree in Education/ Child Psychology/ Child Development, M.Ed, Ph.D

Programme and Script Writer: Masters Degree, Ph.D

Age Limit

As per the Assam Public Service Commission Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 38 years , as on 01-01-2022.

Age Relaxation:

OBC/MOBC Candidates: 03 Years

SC/ST Candidates: 05 Years

PWBD Candidates: 10 Years

Application Fee:

General/EWS Candidates: Rs.250/-

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.150/-

BPL/PWBD Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Online

Selection Process

Written Test/ Screening Test, & Interview

How to apply for APSC Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati- 781022.

About APSC

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is a state recruitment agency for recruitment of Group 'A' officers and Group 'B' officers for the Government of Assam and all state government establishments under Government of Assam which also includes state public sector units and state autonomous bodies. It is headquartered at Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara in Guwahati and functions through its own secretariat. It was established on 1 April 1937. As of February 2021, Shri Rajiv Kumar Bora, IAS (Retd.) is its current Chairman.

