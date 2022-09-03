Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2022 - Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Rajiv Gandhi University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the RGU job vacancy 2022.
Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2022
Rajiv Gandhi University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
|
RGU Job Opening
|
Name of Post
|
Research Assistant
|
No.of Vacancy
|
02
|
Salary
|
Rs. 15,000/- Per Month
|
Job Location
|
Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh
|
Walk-in-date
|
September 13, 2022
|
Official Website
|
rgu.ac.in
Educational Qualification
As per RGU official notification candidate should have completed Post Graduation in Anthropology from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection Process
Walk-In Interview
How to apply for RGU Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Department of Anthropology, RGU, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh on 13-Sep-2022
Disclaimer: Provided by Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh
About Rajiv Gandhi University
Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. It is located in the Rono Hills of Doimukh village, about nine miles from the state capital, Itanagar.
Rajiv Gandhi University has been a Central University under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India since 9 April 2007. It is an accredited university under the University Grants Commission.
