Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2022 - Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Rajiv Gandhi University is recruiting for the post of Field Assistant. Apply Now.

Published :  3 Sep 2022 5:25 AM GMT

Rajiv Gandhi University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the RGU job vacancy 2022.

Rajiv Gandhi University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Research Assistant

02

Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh

September 13, 2022

rgu.ac.in

As per RGU official notification candidate should have completed Post Graduation in Anthropology from any of the recognized board or University.

Walk-In Interview

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Department of Anthropology, RGU, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh on 13-Sep-2022

Disclaimer: Provided by Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. It is located in the Rono Hills of Doimukh village, about nine miles from the state capital, Itanagar.

Rajiv Gandhi University has been a Central University under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India since 9 April 2007. It is an accredited university under the University Grants Commission.

