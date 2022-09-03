Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2022 - Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Rajiv Gandhi University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the RGU job vacancy 2022.

Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2022

Rajiv Gandhi University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

RGU Job Opening Name of Post Research Assistant No.of Vacancy 02 Salary Rs. 15,000/- Per Month Job Location Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh Walk-in-date September 13, 2022 Official Website rgu.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per RGU official notification candidate should have completed Post Graduation in Anthropology from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Walk-In Interview

How to apply for RGU Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Department of Anthropology, RGU, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh on 13-Sep-2022

Disclaimer: Provided by Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

About Rajiv Gandhi University

Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. It is located in the Rono Hills of Doimukh village, about nine miles from the state capital, Itanagar.

Rajiv Gandhi University has been a Central University under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India since 9 April 2007. It is an accredited university under the University Grants Commission.

