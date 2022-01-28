Assam Institute Of Management Recruitment 2022: Research Associate Vacancy, Job Openings

About Assam Institute of Management:

Assam Institute of Management, will prepare you to start your career by providing a supportive, creative, and professional environment where you can develop your skills, build in depth knowledge and gain real-world experiences. You'll have the opportunity to experience Industry Knowledge through exposure to world class Industries and also will be provided a platform to join Organizations from various sectors. The Assam Institute of Management was established in 1988 as an autonomous institute of Government of Assam. Prior to that, several diagnostic studies were conducted by the State Government, which identified management inefficiency and dearth of professionally trained management personnel as the main reason for the underperformance of the State Level Public Enterprises and various government sponsored projects. In that context, the Government of Assam promoted the Assam Institute of Management as an autonomous institute under the Public Enterprises Department. In 1997, the Government of Assam changed the Institute's reporting department by a Cabinet Resolution under its Administrative Reforms Programme. Considering the contribution of the Institute in management education, the Government of Assam has restructured and broadened the Governing Body of the Institute and vide a circular in September, 2008, the Institute has been brought under the Directorate of Technical Education of Government of Assam.

A true Institute of management has to not only provide management education, but also carry out research, undertake consultancy works and conduct management development and training programmes. AIM has excelled in all these areas. Since its inception, AIM has pioneered well designed management education and executive development programmes in North-East. The Institute has assisted many government and semi-government organisations through management consultancies and studies. The institute has conducted more than 300 Management Development Programmes with participants from State and Central Government departments and undertakings as well as private sector organisations. Today, AIM graduates are found in various parts of India as well as the Globe, working in organisations of repute. AIM faculty has also won national recognition in the field of research. With its multifarious activities, AIM has been able to carve a niche for itself in the national management scenario. However, there is a long way to go and AIM is fully aware of the challenges ahead.

Assam Institute of Management is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a few posts of Research Associates on contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Institute of Management job vacancy 2022.

Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

No. of Posts 01 Age Limit Not Mentioned Salary Rs. 30,000/- per month

Job Location Guwahati, Assam

Last Date 30th January 2022

Application Fee N/A Job Type Contractual basis



Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Research Associates Vacancy:

Candidates should have consistent good academic records and at least 3 years of teaching / industry / corporate experience possessing MBA/MBE/PGDM with specialization in Operations or Finance or HR, MCA/M.Tech (IT) and M.Com. (Accountancy) / CA (Inter). Candidates are expected to have flair for writing, research and consultancy and possess good computer skills

How to Apply for Assam Institute of Management Job Openings 2022:

Applicants should apply through the link "Application for Research Associate (RA)" available at the AIM website www.aimguwahati.edu.in

In addition to the online application, candidates are also advised to take a print-out of the standard application form available in the site and fill the application in their own-handwriting.

Each page should be duly signed and sent to The RA Selection Committee, Assam Institute of Management, Paschim Boragaon, Bigyan Path, (Opp. IASST), Guwahati- 781035, Assam by post/courier. All applications must reach AIM Office within latest by 30th January 2022.

Selection procedure for Research Associates Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Institute of Management, Assam for any kind of delay, application misplaced etc.