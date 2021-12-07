Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 – 306 Sub-Inspector Vacancy

About Assam Police

The Assam Police is the law enforcement agency for the state of Assam in India. A regular police force was initiated in Assam by the British after the Treaty of Yandaboo to maintain the law and order. It functions under the Department of Home Affairs, Assam. The headquarters of Assam Police is situated at Ulubari in the state capital Guwahati. Assam Police comes under direct control of Department of Home Affairs, Government of Assam. The Assam Police is headed by a Director General of Police (DGP). Assam state police force also maintains its own Reserve Armed police force (special armed police and armed police) which is responsible for emergencies and crowd control issues. They are generally activated only on orders from the rank of DIG and higher-level authorities. The armed constabulary do not usually come into contact with the general public unless they are assigned to VIP duty, counter-insurgency operations, riot control or to maintain law and order during fairs, festivals, athletic events, elections, and natural disasters. They may also be sent to quell outbreaks of student or labour unrest, organised crime, to maintain guard posts and to participate in anti-terrorist operations. Depending on the type of assignment, the Armed Police force may carry lathis or lethal weapons. Assam Police also have an elite commando group known as the "Black Panthers" equipped with modern weapons and technology for anti-terrorist operations and VVIP protection.

About Assam Police Recruitment

Assam Police has released an employment notification for the recruitment of 306 Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) vacancy in Assam Police.

Name of Post Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) Number of Post 306 Category wise Vacancy # UR: 126 # OBC/ MOBC: 83 # SC: 21 # STH: 15 # STP: 31 # EWS: 30 Pay Rs. 14000- 60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs. 8700/- Grade pay plus other allowances . Employment Exchange Registration Candidates must register his/her name with a local Employment Exchange of Assam. Nationality Candidates must be Indian citizens, permanent resident of Assam. Local Language Candidates must speak Assamese or any other State language fluently. Age Limit Candidate's age must be between 18 to 26 years as on 1st July 2021 (i.e. the candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2001 and on or after 01.07.1995). Age Relaxation Category-wise upper age limit relaxation is as mentioned below # SC/ST(H)/ST (P): 5 years # OBC/ MOBC: 3 years Dates # Starting date of submission of online application: 10th December 2021 # Last date of submission of online application: 9th January 2022

Educational Qualification

Name of the Post Educational Qualification Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.

How to Apply for Assam Police Sub Inspector Recruitment ?

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online for these vacancy by visiting official SLPRB Recruitment Portal. Candidates may follow below mentioned steps to apply online.

# Scroll down, go to Important Web-Links section .

# Click on the "Online Application" and complete the registration process by clicking "New Registration".

# In the next stage, click on "Online Application" Link and Login.

# Fill your all personal and educational details and upload necessary documents.

# At the end, submit the form.

# Don't forget to take a print out of the application form .

For more information- click here