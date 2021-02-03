Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon Job Recruitment 2021 - 2 LDA & Peon Vacancy, Job Openings

Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon has invited applications from dynamic candidates for the recruitment of Lower Division Assistant (L.D.A.) and Office Peon vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed
Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon Job Recruitment
Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 2 Lower Division Assistant (L.D.A.) and Office Peon vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:
|Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon Job Opening
|
About Foreigners Tribunal Job
|
Requirement Details
|
Post Name
|
Lower Division Assistant (L.D.A.)
|
Peon
|
No of posts
|
1
|
1
|
Last date to apply
|
18 February
|
Job location
|
Bongaigaon, Assam
|
Age Limit
|
18- 40 years
|
Salary
|
Rs. 14000-60500, Grade Pay : Rs. 6200 (PB-2) plus other allowances as admissible as per Rule
|
Rs. 12000-37500, Grade Pay : Rs. 3900 (PB-1) plus other allowances as admissible as per Rule
Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for LDA & Peon Vacancy:
To be suitable for the advertised post of LDA and Peon vacancy in Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon, candidates must possess qualifications mentioned below in the table:
|
Name of the posts
|
Qualifications
|
Lower Division Assistant (L.D.A.)
|
Candidate must have minimum qualification of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate and should possess computer knowledge
|
Peon
|
Must have passed class VIII standard.
How to Apply for Foreigners Tribunal Job Opening:
Applicants willing to apply for the vacant post are advised to submit their applications in standard form as published in Assam Gazette in Part-IX) along with self-attested copies of all requisite documents shall reach the Office of the Member, Foreigners Tribunal No.- 1, Bongaigaon, Assam latest by18th February 2021 during office hours.
Selection Procedure for both the Job Posts:
For the post of L.D.A. there shall be a written examination / test that will be held in English language ( 100 marks) and subjects are English, Mathematics, Assamese and G.K. A computer test will also be held for the candidates who qualifies in the written test
Similarly, for the post of Office Peon there shall be a written examination / test will be conducted in English language ( 100 marks) and subjects are English, Mathematics, Assamese and G.K.
Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here
Disclaimer: Provided by Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon