Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon Job Recruitment 2021 - 2 LDA & Peon Vacancy, Job Openings

Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon has invited applications from dynamic candidates for the recruitment of Lower Division Assistant (L.D.A.) and Office Peon vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon Job Recruitment

Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 2 Lower Division Assistant (L.D.A.) and Office Peon vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon Job Opening About Foreigners Tribunal Job Requirement Details Post Name Lower Division Assistant (L.D.A.) Peon No of posts 1 1 Last date to apply 18 February Job location Bongaigaon, Assam Age Limit 18- 40 years Salary Rs. 14000-60500, Grade Pay : Rs. 6200 (PB-2) plus other allowances as admissible as per Rule Rs. 12000-37500, Grade Pay : Rs. 3900 (PB-1) plus other allowances as admissible as per Rule

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for LDA & Peon Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of LDA and Peon vacancy in Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon, candidates must possess qualifications mentioned below in the table:

Name of the posts Qualifications Lower Division Assistant (L.D.A.) Candidate must have minimum qualification of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate and should possess computer knowledge Peon Must have passed class VIII standard.

How to Apply for Foreigners Tribunal Job Opening:

Applicants willing to apply for the vacant post are advised to submit their applications in standard form as published in Assam Gazette in Part-IX) along with self-attested copies of all requisite documents shall reach the Office of the Member, Foreigners Tribunal No.- 1, Bongaigaon, Assam latest by18th February 2021 during office hours.

Selection Procedure for both the Job Posts:

For the post of L.D.A. there shall be a written examination / test that will be held in English language ( 100 marks) and subjects are English, Mathematics, Assamese and G.K. A computer test will also be held for the candidates who qualifies in the written test

Similarly, for the post of Office Peon there shall be a written examination / test will be conducted in English language ( 100 marks) and subjects are English, Mathematics, Assamese and G.K.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

