Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon Job Recruitment 2021 - 2 LDA & Peon Vacancy, Job Openings

Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon has notified for the recruitment of 2 L.D.A and Office Peon vacancy. Apply now!

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Feb 2021 9:57 AM GMT

Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon has invited applications from dynamic candidates for the recruitment of Lower Division Assistant (L.D.A.) and Office Peon vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 2 Lower Division Assistant (L.D.A.) and Office Peon vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

About Foreigners Tribunal Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Lower Division Assistant (L.D.A.)

Peon

No of posts

1

1

Last date to apply

18 February

Job location

Bongaigaon, Assam

Age Limit

18- 40 years

Salary

Rs. 14000-60500, Grade Pay : Rs. 6200 (PB-2) plus other allowances as admissible as per Rule

Rs. 12000-37500, Grade Pay : Rs. 3900 (PB-1) plus other allowances as admissible as per Rule

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for LDA & Peon Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of LDA and Peon vacancy in Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon, candidates must possess qualifications mentioned below in the table:

Name of the posts

Qualifications

Lower Division Assistant (L.D.A.)

Candidate must have minimum qualification of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate and should possess computer knowledge

Peon

Must have passed class VIII standard.

How to Apply for Foreigners Tribunal Job Opening:

Applicants willing to apply for the vacant post are advised to submit their applications in standard form as published in Assam Gazette in Part-IX) along with self-attested copies of all requisite documents shall reach the Office of the Member, Foreigners Tribunal No.- 1, Bongaigaon, Assam latest by18th February 2021 during office hours.

Selection Procedure for both the Job Posts:

For the post of L.D.A. there shall be a written examination / test that will be held in English language ( 100 marks) and subjects are English, Mathematics, Assamese and G.K. A computer test will also be held for the candidates who qualifies in the written test

Similarly, for the post of Office Peon there shall be a written examination / test will be conducted in English language ( 100 marks) and subjects are English, Mathematics, Assamese and G.K.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Foreigners Tribunal Bongaigaon

Sentinel Digital Desk
