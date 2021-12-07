GMCH Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - 04 Scientist, DEO And Other Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

GMCH Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - 04 Scientist, DEO And Other Vacancy

Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) invites candidates for the recruitment of 04 Scientist, DEO, Junior Nurse, Project Assistant Jobs in Guwahati, Apply Now!

GMCH




Published : 7 Dec 2021

  

About GMCH - Dr. John Berry White, MRCS, a British Surgeon of the East India Company, was the pioneer to start Health Education and health care in Assam. He established a medical school known as 'Berry White Medical School' at Dibrugarh, Assam in 1898-99. In course of time this medical school was upgraded and on 3rd Nov., 1947 the Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh was established and it stands as the first medical college in Assam.

With increasing demands for health care and health education, the need for more medical colleges in Assam was keenly felt. The State Government in 1959 headed by Mr. B.P. Chaliha, the then Chief Minister of Assam, Mr. Fakaruddin Ali Ahmed, the then Finance Minister, and Mr. Rupram Brahma as the then Medical Minister of Assam decided to have a second medical college in Assam. On 7th Nov., 1959 the State Government set up an expert committee to go into the matter and submit their report.

Gauhati Medical College & Hospital released latest job notification for the recruitment of 04 Scientist, DEO, Junior Nurse, Project Assistant Jobs in Assam. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on GMCH job vacancy 2021.

Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Job Notification 2021

Applications are invited from Indian citizens the posts of 04 Scientist, DEO, Junior Nurse, Project Assistant Vacancy in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Gauhati Medical College & Hospital Job Openings

About GMCH Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Scientist B (Medical)

Project Assistant (Statistics)

Junior Nurse

Data Entry Operator (DEO)


-

-

Posts

01

01

01

01


Salary

Rs.61000/-

Rs.31000/-

Rs.18000/-

Rs.17000/-


Age

Not Mentioned

Last Date

18/12/2021

Location

Guwahati, Assam

Application Fees

N/A

Application Process

Walk-in

Website

http://www.gmchassam.gov.in/

Qualification for Scientist, DEO, Junior Nurse, Project Assistant Vacancy:

Post Name

Qualifications

Scientist B (Medical)

MBBS degree with two year research/teaching experience MD in relevant subject from a recognized university.

Desirable: Preference will be given to a candidate having working experience in a hospital setup.

Project Assistant (Statistics)

Graduate in statistics as a major with three year working experience or Master's degree in statistics.

Desirable: Preference will be given to candidate having working experience in hospital setup.

Junior Nurse

High School or equivalent with ANM with five year working experience.

Desirable: Preference will be given to candidates having working experience in hospital setup.

Data Entry Operator (DEO)


HS Passed from a recognized institute. A speed teat of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.

Desirable: Preference will be given to candidates having working experience in a hospital setup.

Address

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Old Building, 4th floor, Neurology Seminar Hall.

How to Apply for GMCH Job Opening 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates should appear in the interview with a copy of CV, passport photo, original, and a set of photocopy of documents (from Class X onwards) as per the schedule mentioned below.

Selection Process for Scientist, DEO, Junior Nurse, Project Assistant Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process Will Be Based On Interview.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Gauhati Medical College.

