DHS Assam Recruitment 2021 – 2720 Grade III & Grade IV Vacancy

The British Government at the beginning established the health services department on two wings (1) Curative Side (2) Preventive side. As the department was placed under head of the department, the curative side of the health services was placed under a head of Department, the nomenclature of the post was INSPECTOR GENERAL of civil hospitals and prisons [This nomenclature of the post is still visible in the Fundamental Rule]. Since inception of the post of Inspector General of Civil Hospital, the prison administration was under the control of the IGCH. The preventive side of the Health Service was put under another Head of the Department and the nomenclature of the post was Director of Public health. The two heads of departments as stated above continued to function till 1958. The activities of the two heads of department have been enumerated below. The Inspector of General civil Hospital and Prisons was responsible for running of Hospitals at District and sub-divisional Headquarters of the state. The hospitals covers both outdoor and indoor services. Some dispensaries for extending outdoor treatment facilities also established under the Inspector General Civil Hospitals and prisons.

Name of Post Number of Posts Category wise Vacancy Post wise Vacancy Grade III (Technical) 907 # UR: 364 # SC: 54 # STP: 90 # STH: 46 # OBC/ MOBC: 230 # PWD: 38 # EWS: 85 # Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM): 353 # Dark Room Assistant: 2 # Driver: 73 # Dietician: 1 # ECG Technician: 6 # Electrician: 10 # ICU Technician: 47 # Laboratory Technician: 50 # Medical Record Technician: 4 # O.T. Technician: 14 # Ophthalmic Assistant: 67 # Pharmacist: 70 # Pharmacist (Ayur): 3 # Physiotherapist: 12 # Plumber: 6 # Radiographer: 25 # Staff Nurse: 164 Grade III (Non-Technical) 621 # UR: 241 # SC: 38 # STP: 62 # STH: 28 # OBC/ MOBC: 164 # PWD: 31 # EWS: 57 # Assistant Entomologist: 2 # Account Assistant cum LDA/Junior Assistant: 107 # Accountant: 2 # Assistant Chemist: 9 # Basic Health Worker (BHW): 13 # Compiler: 1 # Computer Operator: 1 # Computor: 2 # Dresser: 27 # Health Educator: 87 # Leprosy Injector: 8 # Leprosy Social Worker: 5 # Multi Purpose Worker (MPW) Male: 260 # Non Medical Assistant (NMA): 77 # Statistical Assistant: 9 # Statistical Computor: 2 # Statistical Investigator: 4 # T.B. Health Visitor: 3 # Urban Leprosy Worker: 2 Grade IV 1192 # UR: 477 # SC: 71 # STP: 119 # STH: 60 # OBC/ MOBC: 298 # PWD: 48 # EWS: 119 # Chowkidar: 114 # Cook: 18 # Electrical Helper: 4 # Female Attendant: 39 # Field Worker: 24 # Grade-IV: 402 # Insect Collector: 9 # Laboratory Attendant: 5 # Laboratory Bearer: 6 # Male Attendant: 20 # Night Chowkider: 22 # OT Attendant: 13 # OPD Attendant: 14 # Out Door Attendant: 1 # Peon: 160 # Superior Field Worker: 7 # Sweeper/ Cleaner: 145 # Ward Boy: 106 # Ward Girl: 79 # Watchman: 4

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online for these vacancy by visiting official DHS Assam Recruitment Portal. Candidates may follow below mentioned steps to apply online.

# Scroll down, go to Important Web-Links section .

# Click on the "Online Application" and complete the registration process by clicking "New Registration".

# In the next stage, click on "Online Application" Link and Login.

# Fill your all personal and educational details and upload necessary documents.

# At the end, submit the form.

# Don't forget to take a print out of the application form .

