Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2022 - Specialist (Surgery) Vacancy, Job Opening

Employee's State Insurance Corporation Guwahati is recruiting for the post of Specialist (Surgery). Apply Now!

ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2022 - Specialist (Surgery) Vacancy, Job Opening

Sentinel Digital Desk
By : Sentinel Digital Desk

Published :  3 Sep 2022 6:09 AM GMT

  | Updated :  2022-09-03T12:23:24+05:30

ESIC Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Specialist (Surgery) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the ESIC Guwahati job vacancy 2022.

ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Employee's State Insurance Corporation Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Specialist (Surgery) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ESIC Guwahati Job Opening

Name of Post

Specialist (Surgery)

No.of Vacancy

01

Age limit

As per the Employee's State Insurance Corporation Guwahati recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 69 years , as on 09-09-2022.

Salary

Rs. 60,000 – 1,06,000/- Per Month

Job Location

Guwahati – Assam

Last date

September 7, 2022

Official Website

esic.nic.in

Educational Qualification

As per ESIC Guwahati official notification candidate should have completed MBBS, Post Graduation Diploma/ Degree from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for ESIC Guwahati Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in on or before 07-Sep-2022 along with all required documents.

Disclaimer: Provided by ESIC

About ESIC

The scheme was inaugurated in Kanpur on 24th February 1952 (ESIC Day) by then Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. The venue was the Brijender Swarup Park, Kanpur and Panditji addressed a 70,000 strong gathering in Hindi in the presence of Pt.Gobind Ballabh Pant, Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh; Babu Jagjivan Ram, Union Labour Minister; Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur, Union Health Minister; Sh.Chandrabhan Gupt, Union Food Minister and Dr.C.L.Katial, the first Director General of ESIC.

The scheme was simultaneously launched at Delhi as well and the initial coverage for both the centres was 1,20,000 employees. Our first prime Minister was the first honorary insured person of the Scheme and the declaration form bearing his signature is a prized possession of the Corporation.

City-wise Job Opening

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima

Jobs in Dibrugarh

Jobs in Tezpur

Also Read: APSC Recruitment 2022 – 18 Lecturer, Programme and Script Writer Vacancy, Job Opening

Categories: Jobs in Assam Jobs Jobs in Guwahati 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X