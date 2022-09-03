ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2022 - Specialist (Surgery) Vacancy, Job Opening

ESIC Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Specialist (Surgery) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the ESIC Guwahati job vacancy 2022.

ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Employee's State Insurance Corporation Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Specialist (Surgery) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ESIC Guwahati Job Opening Name of Post Specialist (Surgery) No.of Vacancy 01 Age limit As per the Employee's State Insurance Corporation Guwahati recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 69 years , as on 09-09-2022. Salary Rs. 60,000 – 1,06,000/- Per Month Job Location Guwahati – Assam Last date September 7, 2022 Official Website esic.nic.in

Educational Qualification

As per ESIC Guwahati official notification candidate should have completed MBBS, Post Graduation Diploma/ Degree from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Interview

How to apply for ESIC Guwahati Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in on or before 07-Sep-2022 along with all required documents.

Disclaimer: Provided by ESIC

About ESIC

The scheme was inaugurated in Kanpur on 24th February 1952 (ESIC Day) by then Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. The venue was the Brijender Swarup Park, Kanpur and Panditji addressed a 70,000 strong gathering in Hindi in the presence of Pt.Gobind Ballabh Pant, Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh; Babu Jagjivan Ram, Union Labour Minister; Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur, Union Health Minister; Sh.Chandrabhan Gupt, Union Food Minister and Dr.C.L.Katial, the first Director General of ESIC.

The scheme was simultaneously launched at Delhi as well and the initial coverage for both the centres was 1,20,000 employees. Our first prime Minister was the first honorary insured person of the Scheme and the declaration form bearing his signature is a prized possession of the Corporation.

