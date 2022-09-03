Gauhati University Recruitment 2022 - Teaching Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

Gauhati University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Teaching Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati University job vacancy 2022.

Gauhati University Recruitment 2022

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate(s) in the Department of Hindi on purely temporary basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gauhati University Job Opening Name of Post Teaching Associate(s) in the Department of Hindi No.of Vacancy 02 Job Location Guwahati, Assam Walk-in-date September 7, 2022

Qualification

MA in Hindi

Selection Procedure

A walk-in-interview will be held on September 7, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Conference room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University

How to apply

Candidates may appear in the interview with all relevant original certificates/documents, a set of which is to be submitted (self-attested) on the date of

interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Gauhati University

About Gauhati University

Gauhati University, also known as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established on 26 January 1948 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the oldest university in Northeast India.

It is accredited grade "A" by National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Starting with 18 affiliated colleges and 8 Post Graduate Departments in 1948, Gauhati University, today, has 39 Post Graduate Departments, besides IDOL (Institute of Distance and Open Learning), a constituent Law and Engineering College. It has 341 affiliated colleges offering undergraduate and post graduate courses in the faculties of Arts, Science, Commerce, Law, Medicine, Engineering and Technology. Gauhati University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

