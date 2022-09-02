Pondicherry University Recruitment 2022 - Guest Faculty Vacancy, Job Opening

Pondicherry University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Guest Faculty vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Pondicherry University job vacancy 2022.

Pondicherry University Recruitment 2022

Pondicherry University has released a notification for the recruitment of Guest Faculty Vacancies. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

Pondicherry University Job Opening Name of Post Guest Faculty No.of Vacancy 02 Salary Rs. 25,000/- Per Month Job Location Puducherry Last date 14-Sep-2022 Official Website pondiuni.edu.in

Educational Qualification

As per Pondicherry University official notification candidate should have completed Masters in Management, Ph.D from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection Process

Walk-In Interview

How to apply for Pondicherry University Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, pgarulibm@gmail.com on or before 14-Sep-2022 along with all required documents. Venue for Interview: Deans Office School of Management Pondicherry University Puducherry – 605014.

Disclaimer: Provided by Pondicherry University

About Pondicherry University

Pondicherry University, also known as PU, is a collegiate public central university located in Kalapet, Pondicherry, Union Territory of Puducherry, India. It was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985 by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. The Vice President of India is the Chancellor along with the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry acting as the Chief Rector and the President of India is the Visitor of the University. The university is a collegiate university with its jurisdiction spread over the Union Territory of Puducherry located in Tamil Nadu (Pondicherry and Karaikal), Kerala (Mahé) and Andhra Pradesh (Yanam), and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The vast jurisdiction over three Union Territories namely gives the University a national character. The residents speak diverse languages such as English, Tamil, French, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Oriya and Kannada.

