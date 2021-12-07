IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy For The Post Of Project Technician

About Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati)

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments and five inter-disciplinary academic centres covering all the major engineering, science and humanities disciplines, offering BTech, BDes, MA, MDes, MTech, MSc and PhD programmes.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) Job Notification

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) is inviting candidates for the vacant post of Project Technician. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

IIT Guwahati Job Opening About IIT Guwahati Job Requirement Details Post Name Project Technician Posts 1 Salary Rs. 11,200 /- per month Job Location Guwahati, Assam Duration of Job 6 months Selection Process Online Interview Application Fee N/A Last Date 8-Dec-21 Date of Interview 9-Dec-21 Website iitg.ac.in

Educational Qualification and Experience Details

Educational Qualification Experience Detail Completed B.Sc. From any of the recognized boards or universities Should have 3 years Laboratory Experience or M.Sc. In any area of life science

Steps to apply

First, visit the official website @ iitg.ac.in

And check for the IIT Guwahati Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Project Technician Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and Send the application form to kunnumakkara@iitg.ac.in, on or before the last date (08-Dec-2021).

How to apply

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, kunnumakkara@iitg.ac.in on or before 08-Dec-2021 along with all required documents.

