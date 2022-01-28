NIT Silchar Recruitment 2022 - Junior Research Fellow, Job Openings

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar is recruiting for the post of Junior Research Fellow. Apply Now!

  |  28 Jan 2022 5:25 AM GMT

About NIT Silchar

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Assam. In 2002 it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007.

NIT Silchar Job Recruitment 2022

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar is inviting candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

National Institute Of Technology Silchar Job Opening

About NIT Silchar Job Requirement Details
Post Name

Junior Research Fellow
No. of Post 1
Salary

Rs. 31,000/- Per Month
Job Location

Silchar – Assam
Age Limit

the candidate's maximum age should be 35 years as on 21-02-2022
Job Duration

35 Months
Application Fee

No Application Fee
Selection Process

Interview
Last Date

10-Feb-2022
Date of Interview

15th February 2022
Website

nits.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per NIT Silchar official notification candidate should have completed ME/ M.Tech in Civil, Mechanical from any of the recognized board or University

Experience Details

Candidate Should have experience relevant to the areas like: Vibration/ Modal Testing/ Structural health monitoring

Steps to Apply for NIT Silchar Junior Research Fellow Jobs 2022

First, visit the official website @ nits.ac.in

And check for the NIT Silchar Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

Open Junior Research Fellow Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and Send the application form to nirmalendu@civil.nits.ac.in, on or before the last date (10-Feb-2022)

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
