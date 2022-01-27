LGBRIMH Recruitment 2022: Junior Engineer, Garden Supervisor vacancy, Latest Jobs

About Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH)

Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (লোকপ্ৰিয় গোপীনাথ বৰদলৈ আঞ্চলিক মানসিক স্বাস্থ্য প্ৰতিষ্ঠান) is one of the oldest mental health care institutes in India established in the year 1876. It is located in Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam. The Institute is spread over 81 acres of land.

The Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) was initially set up as Tezpur Lunatic Asylum under the British Government in April, 1876. In 1922 the hospital was renamed as Tezpur Mental Hospital. The hospital accommodation rose up to 700 beds in 1932. After the Independence, the hospital was brought under the Government of Assam. In 1949, Late Dr. N. C. Bordoloi became the Superintendent of the hospital. During his tenure, the hospital saw marked improvement in the administration and treatment services. Dr. Bordoloi was the first psychiatrist in the country to receive the Padmashree Award from the Government of India for his dedicated service.

LGBRIMH Recruitment 2022

LGBRIMH is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the postDesirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below

LGBRIMH Job opening About LGBRIMH jobs Requirement Details Post Name Junior Engineer, Garden Supervisor No. of posts 2 Age limit As per the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 32 years , as on 01-Feb-2022. Salary As Per Norms Job location Tezpur – Assam Last Date 10-Feb-2022. Application fee No Application Fee.

LGBRIMH Recruitment required eligibility details

Educational Qualification: Post Name Qualification Junior Engineer Diploma in Civil Engineering Garden Supervisor Diploma in Agriculture/ Horticulture

Experience Details:

Junior Engineer: Candidates Should have Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or Institute. Working experience in a central/ state/semi-govt organisation

Garden Supervisor: Candidates Should have Diploma in Agriculture/ Horticulture with one year experience

How to apply for LGBRIMH Recruitment (Junior Engineer, Garden Supervisor) Jobs

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Administrative Officer, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001

