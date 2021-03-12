ICMR Recruitment 2021 – 8 Consultant & other vacancies, Job Openings

 Top
The ICMR has notified for the recruitment of eight consultant & scientists vacancies. Apply Now!

  12 March 2021 12:50 AM GMT

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is an Indian apex body that formulates coordinates and promotes biomedical research. The ICMR has invited applicants for several posts on a contractual basis to work under various TB projects. Interested candidates can apply before the closing date.

ICMR Recruitment 2021

The ICMR has currently released its official notification for job openings for the posts of Consultants and scientists. Interested candidates can go through the details to know more about its necessary requirement and eligibility criteria for this post.

ICMR Recruitment

About ICMR job application

Requirement details

Post Name

Sr. Consultant (Scientific) (Medical/Non Medical)

Project Scientist support V (Bio-statistician/Data scientist)

Project scientist Support II (Medical affairs and clinical development)

Project Scientist support V (Clinical operation)

Project Scientist support V (Clinical Coordinator/ QC)

Project scientist support II (Clinical service)

Consultant scientist (Project coordinator)

No. of post

1

1

1

1

1

2

1

Job location

India

Application Start date

11.03.2021

Application End date

25.03.2021 (5:30 PM)

Salary

Rs.150,000

Rs. 57,660 per month

Rs. 72,325 per month

Rs. 57,660 per month

Rs. 57,660 per month

Rs. 72325

Rs. 1,00,000

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Consultant & scientist Post vacancies:

Post Name

Sr. Consultant (Scientific) (Medical/Non Medical)

Project Scientist support V (Bio-statistician/Data scientist)

Project scientist Support II (Medical affairs and clinical development

Project Scientist support V (Clinical operation

Project Scientist support V (Clinical Coordinator/ QC)

Project scientist support II (Clinical service

Consultant scientist (Project coordinator)

Educational Qualification

Professional with M.D or Ph.d and 20 years experience in clinical research

Professional with 1st class in M.SC in bio-statistic/M.Tech and 4 years experience after M.SC and 3 years experience after M.Tech

Post Graduate after MBBS with one year experience

Candidate should posses 1st class master degree in biotechnology,

Candidate should posses 1st class master degree in biotechnology,

Post Graduate after MBBS with one year experience.

Professional with M.D or Ph.D

How to apply for ICMR job openings:

Candidates must submit the application form with bio-data and one passport size photo upto 5:30 PM by 25th march 2021 through email tbconsortium.hq@icmr.gov.in

Selection Procedure for Consultant & scientist Post vacancies:

The selection Procedure will be based on performance and the candidates who are shortlisted will be informed through mail.

Application Details: For more information, please click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

