ICMR Recruitment 2021 – 8 Consultant & other vacancies, Job Openings

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is an Indian apex body that formulates coordinates and promotes biomedical research. The ICMR has invited applicants for several posts on a contractual basis to work under various TB projects. Interested candidates can apply before the closing date.
ICMR Recruitment 2021
The ICMR has currently released its official notification for job openings for the posts of Consultants and scientists. Interested candidates can go through the details to know more about its necessary requirement and eligibility criteria for this post.
|
ICMR Recruitment
|
About ICMR job application
|
Requirement details
|
Post Name
|
Sr. Consultant (Scientific) (Medical/Non Medical)
|
Project Scientist support V (Bio-statistician/Data scientist)
|
Project scientist Support II (Medical affairs and clinical development)
|
Project Scientist support V (Clinical operation)
|
Project Scientist support V (Clinical Coordinator/ QC)
|
Project scientist support II (Clinical service)
|
Consultant scientist (Project coordinator)
|
No. of post
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
Job location
|
India
|
Application Start date
|
11.03.2021
|
Application End date
|
25.03.2021 (5:30 PM)
|
Salary
|
Rs.150,000
|
Rs. 57,660 per month
|
Rs. 72,325 per month
|
Rs. 57,660 per month
|
Rs. 57,660 per month
|
Rs. 72325
|
Rs. 1,00,000
Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Consultant & scientist Post vacancies:
|
Post Name
|
Sr. Consultant (Scientific) (Medical/Non Medical)
|
Project Scientist support V (Bio-statistician/Data scientist)
|
Project scientist Support II (Medical affairs and clinical development
|
Project Scientist support V (Clinical operation
|
Project Scientist support V (Clinical Coordinator/ QC)
|
Project scientist support II (Clinical service
|
Consultant scientist (Project coordinator)
|
Educational Qualification
|
Professional with M.D or Ph.d and 20 years experience in clinical research
|
Professional with 1st class in M.SC in bio-statistic/M.Tech and 4 years experience after M.SC and 3 years experience after M.Tech
|
Post Graduate after MBBS with one year experience
|
Candidate should posses 1st class master degree in biotechnology,
|
Candidate should posses 1st class master degree in biotechnology,
|
Post Graduate after MBBS with one year experience.
|
Professional with M.D or Ph.D
|
How to apply for ICMR job openings:
Candidates must submit the application form with bio-data and one passport size photo upto 5:30 PM by 25th march 2021 through email tbconsortium.hq@icmr.gov.in
Selection Procedure for Consultant & scientist Post vacancies:
The selection Procedure will be based on performance and the candidates who are shortlisted will be informed through mail.
Application Details: For more information, please click here
Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).