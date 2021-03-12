ICMR Recruitment 2021 – 8 Consultant & other vacancies, Job Openings

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is an Indian apex body that formulates coordinates and promotes biomedical research. The ICMR has invited applicants for several posts on a contractual basis to work under various TB projects. Interested candidates can apply before the closing date.

ICMR Recruitment 2021

The ICMR has currently released its official notification for job openings for the posts of Consultants and scientists. Interested candidates can go through the details to know more about its necessary requirement and eligibility criteria for this post.

ICMR Recruitment About ICMR job application Requirement details Post Name Sr. Consultant (Scientific) (Medical/Non Medical) Project Scientist support V (Bio-statistician/Data scientist) Project scientist Support II (Medical affairs and clinical development) Project Scientist support V (Clinical operation) Project Scientist support V (Clinical Coordinator/ QC) Project scientist support II (Clinical service) Consultant scientist (Project coordinator) No. of post 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 Job location India Application Start date 11.03.2021 Application End date 25.03.2021 (5:30 PM) Salary Rs.150,000 Rs. 57,660 per month Rs. 72,325 per month Rs. 57,660 per month Rs. 57,660 per month Rs. 72325 Rs. 1,00,000 Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Consultant & scientist Post vacancies: