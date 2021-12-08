NEIST Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy For The Post Of JRF, Project Associate

About North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST)

TheCSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology, formerly(RRL), Jorhat was established in the year 1961 as one of the multidisciplinary laboratories of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research(CSIR) under its Chemical Science Group of laboratories. Its major thrust of R&D activities has been to develop indigenous technologies by utilizing the immense natural wealth of India. The North Eastern Region of the country being bestowed with an abundance of material resources like petroleum, natural Gas, Minerals, Tea as well as aromatic and Medicinal plants, and hence the laboratories was targeted to undertake research for the development of Know-How for a wide a range of industries and extension works. Over the years, the laboratory has generated more than 100 technologies in the areas of Agrotechnology, Biological and Oil Field Chemicals of which about 40% were of commercial success culminating in setting up of various industries throughout the country. The laboratory also developed expertise in the areas like Natural Products Chemistry, drug and drug intermediates, VSK cement, Plant Technology, Agro-technologies, Petroleum Microbiology, and Petrochemicals, Crude oil transportation, Paper, and Paper Products, beneficiation Chemicals, ecology and environmental studies, Geotechnical investigations, foundation design engineering, soil, and building materials, etc. The annual turn over of the products produced with RRLtechnologies within the country is estimated to be Rs. 110 crores.

North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST) Job Recruitment 2021

North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST) is inviting candidates for the vacant posts of JRF, Project Associate. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST) Job Opening About NEIST Job Requirement Details Post Name Junior Research Fellow Project Associate No. of Posts Junior Research Fellow - 2 Project Associate - 4 Salary Rs. 31,000 /- per month Job Location Jorhat, Assam Age Limit Maximum age 35 years as on 01-01-2021 Selection Process Interview Application Fee N/A Interview Date 15-Dec-21 Website rrljorhat.res.in

Educational Qualifications and Experience Details

Educational Qualifications Experience Details Junior Research Fellow - M.Sc/ BE/ B.tech/ ME/ M.Tech Project Associate - M.Sc/ ME/ M.Tech Junior Research Fellow: Experience in the Area of Nano Technology and or biosensor associated work and NET( JRF/ LS) or Gate

Steps to apply

First, visit the official website @ rrljorhat.res.in

And check for the NEIST Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

There you will find the latest job notification for JRF, Project Associate.

Go through the Recruitment instructions clearly.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Then attend the Walk-in-interview along with required documents on 15-Dec-2021 at the below-mentioned address.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address National R&D Institute of CSIR Jorhat – 785006, Assam on 15-Dec-2021

Also read: GMCH Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - 04 Scientist, DEO And Other Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Also watch: